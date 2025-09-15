"Don't Want Them To Buy Russian Oil": Trump Asks Europe To Sanction Moscow

US President Donald Trump has accused Europe of buying Russian oil and said the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies were going soft on Moscow, despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. He urged the European allies to " toughen up their sanctions" on Russia, along with the United States.

"Europe is buying oil from Russia. I don't want them to buy oil - and the sanctions that they're putting on are not tough enough," Trump told reporters.

The US President stressed that Washington was willing to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow, only if Europe acts in a way 'commensurate' with the United States.

"I'm willing to do sanctions, but they're going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I'm doing," he said.

"Just to clarify, you wouldn't move ahead until NATO moves ahead. Well, I'm ready to move ahead, but they have to do it. But right now they're talking and they're not doing. Look, they're buying oil from Russia. We're not buying oil from Russia. They're buying a lot of oil from Russia. That's not the deal."

Trump's Sanction Threat

Trump has repeatedly threatened Russia with additional sanctions -- including last weekend after the Kremlin unleashed its biggest-ever aerial barrage against Ukraine -- as a way to hit at revenue Moscow needs for its grinding war. But so far, he has failed to follow through, frustrating Kyiv.

The Republican leader, who met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, last month at a summit in Alaska, has branded NATO nations' purchase of Russian oil "shocking" and said it weakens their bargaining power over Moscow.

"Anyway, I am ready to 'go' when you are. Just say when," he said last week.

Trump also raised the prospect of NATO imposing tariffs on China, which is believed to have boosted strategic cooperation with Moscow and held a high-profile summit with Putin recently in Beijing.

"I believe that (NATO sanctions on Russia), plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR," Trump said.

"China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip."

If the 32-member alliance "does as I say, the WAR will end quickly," Trump said. "If not, you are just wasting my time."