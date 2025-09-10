Also Eager To Unlock Limitless Potential Of India-US Ties: PM On Trump Post

In a significant step toward easing India-US tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said teams from New Delhi and Washington were working to conclude their trade negotiation at the earliest, potentially easing America's tariff onslaught. Replying to Donald Trump's post on trade talks on X, the Prime Minister said he was looking forward to speaking with the US President.

"India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The remarks came weeks after reports claimed that PM Modi had, at least four times, avoided President Trump's calls amid New Delhi's increasing frustration over Trump's "unjustified" punitive tariffs, imposed targeting India's Russian oil trade.

Earlier, Trump announced that his administration had resumed trade negotiations with India.

"I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations," he posted on Truth Social.

On Tuesday, Trump also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "very good friend" and said he looks forward to speaking with him "in the upcoming weeks."

"I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries," he added.

Trump's latest statement follows a recent softening of rhetoric from the US side. Earlier on Friday, during a White House press conference, Trump said, "I'll always be friends with Prime Minister Modi" and called him a "great Prime Minister."

"India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about," Trump noted.

Hours after his comment, PM Modi reciprocated on Saturday by saying that he appreciates and fully reciprocates President Trump's sentiments.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi wrote on X.