Will Speak To PM Modi "In Upcoming Weeks", Says Trump Amid Tariff Row

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that trade talks with India would continue, despite strained ties since his imposition of 50-percent tariffs over New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

"I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding he feels "certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion" for both countries.

Trump also said he would be speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi "in the upcoming weeks."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)