Shamita Shetty's Side Shuffle Routine With Weights Is Perfect For Home Workouts

Shamita Shetty continues to be a fitness inspiration for many. The actress often gives her followers a glimpse into her workout routines and yoga sessions on Instagram. This time, she kept her fitness streak going strong with a new cardio drill that looks like the perfect way to work on your weight goals. In her latest video, she could be seen doing an extensive cardio routine using a stepper. The actress opted for an intense side shuffle exercise to start her gym session. She added some weights to the mix to elevate the difficulty level of the usually simple move.

Shamita began by taking a wide, quick step to the right with her right foot. She immediately followed it with her left foot, moving quickly to maintain a hip-distance or slightly wider stance.

At the same time, she carried weight discs from one side to another and repeated the process several times. The key was to keep moving in one direction for the desired number of steps or distance, focusing on quick and controlled footwork.

In the caption, Shamita wrote, "When cardio meets coordination. Shuffle across, stack like a pro! Let's see how many rounds you can survive."

Benefits Of Side Shuffle

1. Improves agility and coordination

Side shuffles train your body to move efficiently side-to-side, which is crucial for many sports and daily activities. It enhances your ability to change direction quickly and smoothly, boosting overall agility.

2. Builds lower body strength

The movement directly targets and strengthens the glutes, thighs and calves. It also works on the hip abductors and inner thighs, helping with hip alignment and stability.

3. Increases balance and stability

Side shuffles strengthen the stabilising muscles of your hips and ankles, improving your overall balance and stability. This can help reduce the risk of injury by creating a stronger, more stable base.

4. Boosts cardiovascular endurance

Performing side shuffles can raise your heart rate, making it an effective way to build cardiovascular endurance. It can also be used as part of a dynamic warm-up to prepare your body for more intense exercise.

5. Enhances hip and groin mobility

The lateral motion of the side shuffle helps improve the mobility of your hip joints. It also stretches and strengthens the muscles around the groin, aiding flexibility and movement in the hip area.

Try this fun exercise today for better health!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.