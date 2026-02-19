Harvard-Trained Doctor Reveals Early Signs Of Common Nutritional Deficiencies

We live in a time where food is everywhere, yet nutrient deficiencies are still common. Many people eat enough calories but still miss out on key vitamins and minerals. Busy schedules, processed foods, crash diets and gut issues can all affect how well your body absorbs nutrients. The tricky part is that deficiencies do not always show up in dramatic ways. They begin quietly with a small change in your skin, a strange sensation, or a minor issue you brush off as stress or lack of sleep. But these early signs are not random. They are signals. When your body lacks something essential, it tries to tell you.

That is exactly what Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist, speaks about in an Instagram video. He breaks down the first signs of common nutritional deficiencies. The early clues most people ignore.

Here is what he has shared:

1. Vitamin A Deficiency

“The first sign of vitamin A deficiency is night vision difficulty,” the health expert says. Struggling to see clearly in dim light could be more than just tired eyes. Vitamin A plays a major role in eye health.

2. Vitamin K Deficiency

The first sign is easy bruising. If you bruise often without major injury, it may point to low vitamin K, which helps with blood clotting.

3. Calcium Deficiency

Tingling around the mouth can be an early clue. Calcium supports nerves and muscles, not just bones.

4. Folate Deficiency

Mouth ulcers are often the first sign. Folate is important for cell repair and growth.

5. Iodine Deficiency

Neck swelling can signal a thyroid issue linked to low iodine.

6. Vitamin C Deficiency

Bleeding gums may point to low vitamin C levels.

7. Vitamin B6 Deficiency

Cracked corners of the mouth can be an early warning sign.

The main takeaway is simple. Do not ignore small symptoms. If something feels off, get proper medical advice and testing. Early correction is easier and safer than waiting for bigger problems.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.