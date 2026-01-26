Are You Measuring Your Blood Pressure Correctly? Doctor Reveals Common Mistakes

Checking blood pressure is a routine exercise for people living with hypertension, whether at home or in a clinic. According to general practitioner Dr Vishakha, accurate readings depend not just on the device used but also on the method followed.

In an Instagram post, she highlighted how common errors while checking blood pressure can falsely raise or lower readings and mimic hypertension.

Avoid these mistakes while checking blood pressure

1. Checking Blood Pressure Immediately After Activity Or Stress

One common mistake is measuring blood pressure immediately after physical activity or emotional stress. This can falsely raise systolic blood pressure and give the impression of hypertension. Such readings may not reflect a person's actual baseline levels. The fix, as highlighted in the post, is to sit quietly for five minutes before taking a measurement.

2. Incorrect Sitting Posture Can Inflate Readings

Accuracy during measurement can also be impacted by posture. Blood pressure readings can increase by 10 mmHg to 15 mmHg when sitting with feet crossed, dangling, or without adequate back support. Ensuring that the back is supported and both feet are flat on the ground during the reading can help prevent this.

3. Arm Position Matters More Than You Think

Allowing the arm to hang down or remain unsupported is another common error. Falsely high blood pressure readings may be obtained if the arm is positioned lower than heart level. Similarly, inaccurately low readings can occur when the arm is raised too high. This can be corrected by measuring blood pressure with the arm resting comfortably at heart level.

4. Using The Wrong Cuff Size

Cuff size is another important factor that can affect blood pressure readings. A cuff that is too small can falsely elevate readings, while a cuff that is too large can result in inaccurately low values. Using a cuff that is appropriate for the arm's circumference is essential for accurate measurement.

5. Relying On A Single Reading

Basing a diagnosis or treatment decision on a single blood pressure reading can be misleading. Blood pressure fluctuates throughout the day, and relying on just one reading may lead to over-treatment. The post recommends taking two readings -- one while lying down and one while sitting up -- and tracking trends over time instead of focusing on individual numbers.

Overall, the points highlighted in the post show how small adjustments in posture, timing, and technique can significantly influence readings. Tracking blood pressure over time, rather than relying on isolated numbers, remains key to effective monitoring.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.