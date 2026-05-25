You May Have More Control Over Longevity Than Commonly Understood: Study

How long a person lives may depend less on genetics and more on lifestyle and environmental factors than many people assume, according to growing scientific research on ageing and longevity. While genes do influence disease risk and lifespan to some extent, researchers say everyday habits such as physical activity, diet, sleep, stress management, smoking, alcohol intake, and social connection may play a much larger role in determining healthy ageing outcomes. The report launched recently at the Smart Ageing Summit in Oxford highlighted that individuals possess far greater control over their own longevity than is commonly recognised. They urge the government to enact legislative measures on alcohol that parallel the restrictions already imposed on smoking. Longevity is increasingly being viewed not simply as living longer, but as extending the number of healthy, disease-free years. The findings are encouraging because they suggest people may have more influence over their long-term health than previously believed, even if they carry genetic risk factors for certain illnesses.

Lifestyle May Matter More Than Genetics

According to the report, smoking remains one of the most lethal habits, and perhaps the single most significant driver of unhealthy ageing. While some people may succumb to infections such as Covid or influenza in later life, and others carry a genetic predisposition to major age-related diseases, including heart failure, cancer, autoimmune disorders, dementia, the dual burden of diabetes and obesity (aptly termed "diabesity"), as well as falls and accidents. It is increasingly evident that longevity is shaped less by chance and more by lifestyle. Further, the report went on to emphasise that the foundations of healthy ageing are laid early, beginning in childhood (though genetics play their part), continuing through adulthood, and becoming especially critical in the years following retirement. In short, the way we live across the entire span of life is the most decisive factor in determining both how long and how well we age.

Also read: 5 Biohacking Tips For Longevity And Better Health

Several large studies suggest that genetics may account for only a smaller portion of lifespan variation compared to environmental and behavioural factors. Researchers say habits accumulated over decades can influence the risk of:

heart disease

type 2 diabetes

Certain cancers

Obesity

Cognitive decline

Experts note that even individuals with strong family histories of disease may still benefit significantly from healthier lifestyle choices.

Physical Activity Continues To Be One Of The Strongest Factors

Doctors consistently identify regular movement as one of the most important contributors to healthy ageing. Exercise supports:

Heart health

Blood sugar control

Muscle strength

Brain function

Mental wellbeing

Even moderate daily activity such as walking may help reduce the risk of chronic illness and premature death.

Sleep And Stress Also Influence Longevity

Researchers increasingly recognise the role of sleep and chronic stress in long-term health. Poor sleep has been linked to:

High blood pressure

Obesity

Depression

Weakened immunity

Chronic stress may also increase inflammation and cortisol levels, which can affect cardiovascular and metabolic health over time. Experts say recovery, emotional balance, and social connection are now considered important parts of healthy ageing.

Also read: Anti-Ageing: These Exercises Are The Best For Longevity

Diet Quality Matters More Than "Perfect" Eating

Nutrition experts say longevity is less about extreme diets and more about sustainable healthy eating patterns. Studies often associate longer lifespan with diets rich in:

Vegetables

Fruits

Whole grains

Legumes

Nuts

Healthy fats

At the same time, excessive intake of ultra-processed foods, sugary beverages, and smoking may negatively affect long-term health outcomes.

Social Health May Affect Physical Health Too

Research also suggests that loneliness and social isolation may influence mortality risk. Strong social relationships may support:

Mental resilience

Lower stress levels

Better cognitive health

Healthier behaviours overall

Experts say emotional wellbeing and physical health are deeply interconnected.

Healthy Habits Still Help Even Later In Life

One encouraging finding from longevity research is that positive changes may still provide benefits even when adopted later in adulthood. Doctors say:

Quitting smoking

Becoming physically active

Improving sleep

Managing weight

Reducing alcohol intake

can all improve health outcomes regardless of age.

Longevity Is Not Just About Living Longer

Experts emphasise that modern longevity science focuses heavily on "healthspan," meaning the number of years spent in relatively good physical and mental health. The goal is not only increasing lifespan but also reducing:

Frailty

Disability

Chronic disease burden

Loss of independence in older age

Emerging research suggests people may have more control over healthy ageing and longevity than commonly believed, with lifestyle and environmental factors playing a major role alongside genetics. Experts say regular exercise, balanced nutrition, stress management, sleep, and social wellbeing may collectively help improve both lifespan and overall quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.