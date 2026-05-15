Bryan Johnson Shares Simple Life Lessons After Years Of Anti-Ageing Experiments, Says "It Will Change Your Life"

A tech entrepreneur known for spending heavily on anti-ageing research has now shared a surprisingly simple takeaway from his journey. Bryan Johnson said that after years of experimenting and investing large amounts of money, many of the most useful health lessons he found are basic and accessible to everyone.

In a post shared on X, Johnson said that the best advice in life is often free and added that this is everything he learned after spending millions on longevity.

He shared a list of 41 recommendations, mainly focused on sleep, exercise, nutrition and avoiding behaviours linked to poor long-term health outcomes. The suggestions reportedly included common habits such as staying physically active, eating balanced meals, prioritising good sleep and reducing risky behaviours.

Johnson wrote that this is everything learned spending millions on longevity and addressed it from "your immortal uncle and auntie" to "our immortal nieces and nephews."

Check Out The Post Here:

The list placed strong emphasis on sleep, with Johnson stating that sleep is the world's most powerful drug, advising being in bed for eight hours, maintaining the same bedtime before midnight, avoiding food right before bed, keeping dinners calm and staying away from screens one hour before sleeping. He also suggested avoiding bright lights after sunset, sleeping in a cold room and following a calm wind-down routine before bedtime.

His recommendations on diet included avoiding added sugar, fried foods and items commonly found in convenience stores, while focusing on whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes and berries. He also advised drinking enough water, finishing coffee before noon and avoiding alcohol.

The list also highlighted physical activity and daily habits, suggesting walking after meals, raising heart rate regularly, lifting heavy objects, stretching daily and avoiding sitting for long periods. Johnson also mentioned maintaining posture, protecting hearing, getting sunlight early in the day and protecting skin during midday sun.

Other points focused on lifestyle and environment, including removing shoes at the door, avoiding plastic where possible, circulating fresh air indoors and turning off notifications. He also advised limiting social media use, not smoking, avoiding texting while driving and seeing at least one friend every week.

Johnson also suggested managing stress by learning to calm the body through breathing, visiting the dentist regularly and following a consistent daily routine, stating that the body functions like a clock and responds well to structure. He added that those who struggle with sleep can read a physical book before bed and recommended making gradual changes by taking small steps.

He concluded by stating that most things do not work and advised doing less, while adding that checking blood markers could offer additional benefits. He encouraged people to start with these steps, saying it will change your life.