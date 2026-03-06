After A 7-Day Break, Longevity Expert Bryan Johnson Says Social Media Feels Like "Pollution"

Bryan Johnson recently shared that he took a break from social media for seven days and described the experience as one of the most effective steps he has taken for his wellbeing. In a post on X, Johnson reflected on how the break affected his mood, energy, and overall mental state.

Bryan Johnson revealed that he abstained from social media for seven days and found it to be one of the most effective longevity measures he's ever tried. He noted positive changes in many aspects of his life, including mood, sleep quality, energy levels, ability to stay in the present, decision-making, improved relationships, and optimism.

He also cited research that suggests abstaining from social media for seven days can reduce anxiety by approximately 16 percent, depression by 25 percent, and insomnia by 15 percent. Johnson said that in his own experience, these effects were even greater than the statistics suggest.

He explained that when he resumed using social media after this break, he clearly felt its negative effects on his body. He said his body reacts to social media in a similar way to eating fast food, being in a toxic relationship, suffering a hangover, or lack of sleep. According to him, the body doesn't accept it and reacts negatively to it.

Finished a seven day social media fast. It feels like the most effective longevity therapy I've done.



Everything got better: mood, sleep, energy, presence, judgment, relationships, and optimism.



Evidence shows a seven day fast produces a reduction of anxiety (16%), depression… — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) March 5, 2026

Johnson also recalled that after previous 40-hour and 70-hour social media breaks, he had described social media not just as a bad habit or a guilty pleasure, but as pollution. He compared it to environmental problems like water toxins, air pollution, and microplastics.

Reflecting on his recent experience, Johnson said that this seven-day break gave him the important understanding that social media also acts like a kind of addiction.

He wrote, "Alcohol is honest intoxication. It clearly tells you what it's taking from you. Social media on the other hand does not disclose itself as an intoxicant. It produces the sensation of being informed, engaged, and connected while quietly evacuating your capacity for depth and independent thought."

"You don't feel drunk, you feel current. But evidence shows that it causes your brain to shrink. The impairment is real by you can't feel it. Making it the more dangerous type," he added.

At the end of the post, Johnson also advised people to take a break from social media. He suggested that those who haven't already done so could try a social media fast for at least a day to understand its effects.