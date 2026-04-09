Anti-Ageing Influencer Bryan Johnson Claims 10 Squats Better Than 30-Minute Post-Meal Walk

Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur looking to defy death, has challenged conventional wisdom by claiming that 10 squats are more effective than a 30-minute walk after eating. While a post-meal stroll is a long-standing recommendation for heart health and blood sugar management, Johnson argued that the high-intensity nature of squats offers superior metabolic benefits in a fraction of the time.

"10 squats beats a 30-minute walk. For blood sugar control after a meal, doing 10 squats every 45 minutes outperforms a dedicated 30 min walk by 14 per cent," Johnson said as he cited a 2024 study titled, "Enhanced muscle activity during interrupted sitting improves glycemic control in overweight and obese men".

Johnson explained that the quads and glutes were the largest 'glucose sponges' in the body and that performing squats activated them effectively.

"The mechanism: your quadriceps and glutes are the largest glucose sponge in your body. Activating them repeatedly clears more glucose than one sustained effort. The 30 min walk isn't wrong, it's just not as effective."

In a follow-up reply, Johnson clarified that the 14 per cent advantage rose from breaking the pattern of sitting for long hours at work or in the office.

"To be precise: the 14 per cent advantage belongs to interrupting sitting every 45 minutes, not squats specifically. Short bouts of walking every 45 min performed the same as squats on AUC. The win is the pattern."

The 2024 study highlighted that short, frequent walking or squatting breaks effectively enhance glycemic control in overweight and obese men compared to a single bout of walking within prolonged sitting.

"These superior benefits seem to be associated with increased muscle activity intensity in the targeted muscle groups during frequent transitions from sitting to activity," it added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

10 squats beats a 30 min walk.



For blood sugar control after a meal, doing 10 squats every 45 minutes outperforms a dedicated 30 min walk by 14%.



The mechanism: your quadriceps and glutes are the largest glucose sponge in your body. Activating them repeatedly clears more… pic.twitter.com/OMmfVGqRUY — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) April 9, 2026

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users pointed out that those who did not have sufficient time for a walk after eating could now simply perform squats and stay healthy.

"So simple yet incredibly effective," said one user, while another added: "If you don't have time to walk right after eating, this is a good alternative."

A third commented: "That's right. Walking for 30 minutes once a day and then spending the remaining 8 hours sitting doesn't fully protect your metabolism. Instead, getting up from your chair every hour after meals to do 10 squats is more effective at reducing blood sugar fluctuations."