'Moving To New Stage In Managing Strait of Hormuz': Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has signalled a significant strategic shift in the country's approach to the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement broadcast by state media, Khamenei declared that Iran is entering a new phase in its management of the strait, vowing that those who attacked the country would not go unpunished.

He further affirmed that Tehran intends to seek reparations for damages sustained, marking what he described as a pivotal new chapter in Iran's management of one of the world's most critical waterways.

"We will certainly demand compensation for each and every damage inflicted and the blood price of the martyrs and the compensation for the wounded of this war," he said.

Khamenei expressed Iran's unwavering resolve to "take revenge" for the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who fell victim to US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

He claimed that although Iran did not want a war, he said that it would not give up its rights.