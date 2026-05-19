Amid Surgery, Prosthetic Claims, Iran Says Mojtaba Has 'Scratch Behind Ear'

Iran claimed that its Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was suffering only from a "small scratch behind his ear" despite reports of him requiring plastic surgery for his face for severe facial and lip burns and undergoing three surgeries on his leg and awaiting a prosthetic limb.

In Iran's first comment on Khamenei's injuries, Fars News, the country's semi-official news agency, said that the Supreme Leader was "in full health".

"[His] back injury has improved during this period, and the kneecap injury will soon heal as well. He is in full health", the agency reported.

"Thank God, he is in good health. The enemy is spreading all kinds of rumours and false claims," the statement said.

"They want to see him and find him, but people should be patient and not rush. He will speak to you when the time is right," it added.

Mazaher Hosseini, the director general of protocol at the office of the supreme leader, said that Khamenei only had a "small crack behind the ear".

"Nothing Serious Happened" To Mojtaba Khamenei

On Monday, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported, citing a health ministry official, that "nothing serious happened" to Khamenei.

"These wounds are not the type of wounds that will damage the face of the supreme leader, nor will they make him disabled or result in amputation of limbs," said Hossein Kermanpour, the head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Iranian Ministry of Health.

Read | Unseen Since March, Mojtaba Khamenei Meets Iran Military Head

"Several stitches were applied to the wounds. One of the areas that the doctor decided to sew immediately was his leg," he added.

Plastic Surgery, Prosthetic Limb, Face And Lip Burn Claims By NYT

Earlier this month, a report by the New York Times stated that even though he is "gravely wounded", he is "mentally sharp and engaged".

One of his legs has been operated on thrice, and he will be using a prosthetic for it. His arm has also undergone surgery and is gradually regaining function. His face and lips have been severely burnt, which makes it difficult for him to speak. Officials have said that he might even need plastic surgery.

According to the Telegraph, Khamenei had escaped death by mere seconds. Hosseini, in private comments, had said that the Supreme Leader had gone outside "to do something" when Israel's Blue Sparrow ballistic missiles hit his residence in the morning on February 28.

Read | "He Is Proof Of God On Earth": Mojtaba Khamenei's Aide Amid Health Concerns

"He was outside and was heading upstairs when they struck the building with a missile. His wife, Ms Haddad, was martyred instantly," Hosseini said.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that he met Khamenei at an undisclosed location on Thursday.

"What struck me most during this meeting was the vision and the humble and sincere approach of the supreme leader of the Islamic revolution," Pezeshkian said.

Khamenei has yet to appear in public since being elevated to the position after the killing of his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war.

