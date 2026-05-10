Unseen Since March, Mojtaba Khamenei Meets Iran Military Head

Iranian state television said Sunday that the head of the military central command, Ali Abdollahi, had met with the country's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since his appointment in March.

Khamenei issued "new directives and guidance for the continuation of operations to confront the enemy", state TV said, without specifying when the meeting took place.

Khamenei, reportedly wounded in strikes on the first day of the Middle East war that claimed the life of his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei, has released only written statements since his appointment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)