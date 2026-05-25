Promised To Return For Dinner, Never Did: Indian Man Dies In New Zealand

An Indian-origin man has died in a two-vehicle crash while working a late evening Uber shift in New Zealand's Papamoa, leaving behind his wife and a one-year-old daughter. According to police, Ramandeep Dhillon, 36, died at the scene of the crash at Te Puke Highway, between Bell Road and Poplar Lane, while two people from the other vehicle were injured.

Dhillon, who originally hailed from Punjab, moved to New Zealand on a student visa in 2015. He returned to India briefly in 2024 to marry Veerpal Kaur. Later, the couple moved to New Zealand together and settled in Papamoa, where both worked on kiwifruit orchards, according to a report by the New Zealand Herald.

After their daughter, Kudrat, was born, Dhillon started driving for Uber to get some flexibility to care for her.

Kaur told the publication the road where the fatal crash happened at 7:15 pm on Wednesday last week was one he drove often on.

'He Said He'll Return For Dinner'

According to Kaur, Dhillon started his day by spending time with their 18-month-old daughter. Before leaving for his work that evening, he told her he would return later for dinner.

Concern grew when he stopped answering calls before police arrived at the family's home later that night to tell her that her husband had died in a crash.

"I cried, I cried, I cried. I felt that my life is spoilt now," Kaur told the outlet.

The couple had met through family connections at a party and became friends before he proposed.

"I thought that he was a very good, thinking person, and he was innocent and loyal, and at that time he was a perfect match for me. He did everything for me, and I can't forget his love," the grieving wife added.

She recalled that Dhillion was very excited "when he found out he was going to be a dad".

Their daughter, according to Kaur, has been asking for her father. She said Kudrat resembled her father and had inherited his smile.

Dhillion's funeral was held on Wednesday, drawing a large crowd, with people travelling from across New Zealand to attend.

A 'Givealittle' page has been set up for the family and has raised more than $33,000 to help cover funeral costs, rent and day-to-day living expenses of the family.