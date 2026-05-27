Gene therapy company MedTherapy is aiming to make advanced and expensive genetic treatments more accessible by reducing costs and manufacturing time, according to its CEO.

Dr. Bikesh Verma described gene therapy as a shift from treatment to cure, saying, "Gene Therapy is the future of mankind, as it is not a treatment but a cure." He said the company's focus is to correct disease at the genetic level rather than manage symptoms.

Faster manufacturing claims

A key claim by the company is a major reduction in production timelines. While gene therapies typically take weeks or months to manufacture due to their complexity and patient-specific design, MedTherapy says it has significantly shortened the process.

In some cases, Verma said, "we can manufacture gene therapy in one day," depending on the therapy type and workflow. The company also claims it has reduced manufacturing time and cost by around 70% through technological improvements.

Platform approach and India's role

MedTherapy said it is not building a single product but a broader platform technology intended to support multiple global partners in developing gene therapies.

"We are not focused on one product, we are developing a platform technology," Verma said, adding that the goal is to enable India to emerge as a global manufacturing hub for gene therapy through international collaborations.

Cancer focus and CAR-T expansion

The company is currently working on therapies for blood cancer and solid tumours and is expanding its research in cell and gene therapy.

CAR-T therapy is a key area of focus, with plans to extend its use beyond blood cancers into solid tumours, where global progress remains limited.

Verma said, "We'll be creating CAR-T for solid cancer too," highlighting ongoing development work in partnership with international collaborators, including in the US.

Why gene therapy is expensive

Explaining the high cost of gene therapy globally, Verma pointed to intensive research requirements, lack of mass production, and the complexity of manufacturing.

"Because it's not mass produced. It takes weeks to produce it for one patient," he said, adding that the process involves using modified viruses to deliver corrected genes into the patient's body, which adds to cost and complexity.

He also noted that limited availability of skilled manpower in both India and the US is a major constraint for scaling production.

Cost reduction strategy

According to the company, cost reduction is driven by technology and collaboration rather than changes in quality standards.

"How are you making it cheap - Technology and willpower. Through collaborations," Verma said.

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