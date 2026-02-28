Nutritionist Shares Best Time To Take Iron Supplements, Explains Why Timing Matters

If you are feeling constantly tired and drained, it could be a sign of iron deficiency, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal warns. Iron, a key mineral in the body, helps transport oxygen to cells, thereby supporting energy and stamina.

Without adequate iron, the body struggles to produce enough healthy red blood cells. This can lead to fatigue and dizziness. The most common type of anaemia is iron-deficiency anaemia, which occurs when the body lacks sufficient iron to produce haemoglobin.

Agarwal emphasizes that many are unsure about the proper way to take iron supplements and when they are most effective. She recommends taking iron supplements on an empty stomach, at least an hour before meals.

However, she also warns that certain foods and drinks, such as coffee, tea, and dairy products, contain compounds that can interfere with iron absorption. The health expert says that taking iron supplements alongside these items may limit their effectiveness and prevent you from receiving the full benefit.

Agarwal mentions that iron supplements work best when taken alone.

"By taking it solo, you ensure your body gets the iron it needs to fight fatigue and leave you feeling revitalized," she writes.

Benefits Of Iron

Iron offers multiple health benefits, including nourishing the skin, supporting the immune system, reducing fatigue, improving sleep quality, promoting healthy hair, supporting healthy pregnancies and helping produce haemoglobin.

Sources Of Iron

Iron is present in a variety of foods, but its absorption depends on the type of iron and the food source. Lean meat and seafood are rich in heme iron, which the body absorbs easily.

On the other hand, nuts, beans and vegetables contain non-heme iron, which is absorbed less efficiently. Bread, cereals and other grain products are often fortified with iron, making them additional sources of non-heme iron.

According to the National Institutes of Health, heme iron is better absorbed by the body than non-heme iron.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.