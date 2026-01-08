Why Do Some People Require Blood Thinners In Winter For Optimal Heart Health? Cardiologist Answers

The harsh, cold weather can pose a significant risk to your heart's health. When the temperature drops, several external factors can collectively increase one's heart disease risk. During the winter season, the body responds by constricting blood vessels to conserve heat. This process can increase blood pressure and make the heart work harder, which can be particularly concerning for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions. Cold air can also trigger the release of stress hormones like adrenaline, which can lead to an increased heart rate and additional strain on the heart. Therefore, many individuals are prescribed blood thinners during winter months to help mitigate these risks.

Understanding the need for blood thinners

"In winter, cold temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, which increases blood pressure and makes blood thicker. This raises the risk of clot formation, especially in people with heart disease or circulation problems. Blood thinners are prescribed to reduce this risk and prevent life-threatening events like heart attacks and strokes."

"Blood thinners help by preventing platelets from clumping together and forming clots. During winter, when circulation slows and blood viscosity increases, these medicines maintain smooth blood flow, reduce strain on the heart, and lower the chances of blocked arteries, thereby protecting heart health," explains Dr. Rohit Goel, Principal Consultant, Cardiology at Max Hospital, Gurugram

Additionally, low levels of physical activity and dehydration can put stress on the heart.

Blood thinners are commonly prescribed to:

Patients with a history of heart attack or stroke

People with atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat)

Those with coronary artery disease or stents

Patients with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism

Individuals with multiple risk factors, such as diabetes, hypertension, or high cholesterol

While blood thinners can be beneficial, they should be taken only when prescribed. During winter months, it is also essential to take other precautions to support overall heart health.

Other tips for managing heart health during winter:

1. Dress warmly: Layer your clothing to keep your body warm and reduce the strain on your heart. A good combination includes thermal layers, a warm coat, gloves, and a hat.

2. Stay active: Regular physical activity, even indoors, can help maintain a healthy heart and improve circulation. Be cautious if you're exercising outdoors in extremely cold conditions.

3. Manage stress: Cold weather can sometimes lead to increased stress due to various factors such as holiday pressures or seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Engage in stress-reducing activities like deep breathing, yoga, or meditation.

4. Stay hydrated: Dehydration can occur in winter, even if you don't feel as thirsty as in warmer weather. Drink plenty of fluids to keep your blood volume stable.

5. Monitor your health: Keep regular appointments with your healthcare provider to monitor your heart health, especially if you are on blood thinners or have a known heart condition.

6. Avoid sudden temperature changes: Going from a very cold environment to a warm one can put extra stress on your heart, so try to acclimate gradually.

To conclude, blood thinners help to prevent clots, promoting better circulation. During colder months, when the risk of complications can increase due to changes in blood pressure and vessel constriction, maintaining proper blood flow becomes even more crucial. Follow your doctor's guidelines to keep your heart in good health in winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.