Fatigue, Low Vitamins, Hair Fall? Nutritionist Links These Signs to Gut Lining Damage

Even with a clean diet, 8 hours of sleep, and daily supplements, if you are feeling sleepy, tired and lethargic, issues with the gut lining could be the missing piece. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary explains that your body might not be absorbing nutrients properly. Hence, the need of the hour is to understand the signals provided by the nails, hair and skin. She states, “If you have those ridges running down your nails, you have dry patches on your elbow that just won't go away, or your hair is falling too much, then of course your body is telling you something, and it's mainly struggling with absorbing the nutrients that you're giving it.”

The expert underscores that “your body is not what you eat”. Instead, she affirms that your body is what you absorb, adding that even after having a proper diet and other healthy daily habits, your blood work can show low iron, low B12 and low vitamin D. The reason comes down to your gut lining.

Chowdhary then sheds light on how the gut lining loses its ability to absorb nutrients effectively. She shares, “You have millions of tiny finger-like structures called villi. This is what makes your gut lining so long. It's responsible for pulling nutrients from your food into your bloodstream. Now, when there's chronic inflammation because of stress, food sensitivities, all the time you're having gluten, dairy, sugar, these villi, which are meant for absorption, they get damaged, and they get flattened out. They lose their sharpness.”

According to the nutritionist, when the gut lining loses its sharpness, the absorptive surface area also drops significantly. “So it doesn't matter how clean you eat or how expensive your supplements are. If your gut can't absorb them, they're passing right through. This is why, in The Gut Cleanse program, we make you stop supplements because your gut is not ready for absorption.”

She reveals:

The ridges on your nails are often a sign of zinc or iron deficiencies.

Those dry, rough patches on your elbows show a deficiency of fatty acids or vitamin A.

Your hair loss is a result of low ferritin, B12, or vitamin D.

In the concluding note, Rashi Chowdhary writes, “Now, here's the thing: your body is showing you what's happening on the inside. No amount of biotin or collagen is going to make this better if you're not going to have the gut-first approach.”

Rashi Chowdhury has previously shared several simple food options that are extremely beneficial for gut health. She once talked about some common dals known for their essential properties, especially for supporting the gut lining.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.