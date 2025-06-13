Nutritionist Shares Health Benefits Of Some Common Dals (Pulses)

Dals, or lentils, are a staple in almost every Indian household and they are more than merely comfort food. Packed with protein, fibre, and essential nutrients, they are a great addition to any balanced diet. While each type of dal brings its own unique benefits, they are generally known for being heart-healthy, supporting digestion, regulating blood sugar, and even helping with weight management. There is a catch, though. not all dals are created equal. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has shared on Instagram that choosing the right dal is key to getting the most out of it. "Stop settling for the wrong one," she said. She might be onto something.

Rashi Chowdhary has advised to choose yellow moong dal for easier digestion. It has been split and hulled, which reduces the amount of fermentable fibres that induce gassiness, she said.

Next comes masoor dal which is rich in protein. According to Rashi Chowdhary, soyabean contains the largest protein content, but 95 per cent of them are genetically modified. Masoor dal is a superior option for healthy protein without the issues with soy.

Urad dal or whole green moong is the third option on the nutritionist's list. Whole green moong is a lighter substitute for urad dal, which is the greatest choice for fibre.

The best ratio of protein to carbs is found in non-GMO soybeans. Whole green moong is a wonderful choice because it has the fewest net carbohydrates.

Last, chana dal is advised because of its reduced glycaemic load.

Rashi Chowdhary has also shared the steps of the lectin removal process:

Dals should be soaked in water with a spoonful of apple cider vinegar "with mother" for the entire night.

Thoroughly cook the dal, especially the urad and chana, to break down the lectins to make digestion easier.

Add hing (asafoetida) and ginger while cooking to improve gut health.

According to Rashi Chowdhary, several soy products are genetically modified, which could concern health-conscious consumers. Dals can significantly increase their digestibility and nutritional absorption by properly soaking and boiling them.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.