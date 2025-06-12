Nutritionist Shares Vegan Bone Broth Recipe For Gut Health

Let's be real, bone broth is everywhere these days. From fitness influencers to wellness gurus, everyone seems to be sipping on a mug of the stuff. But what if you're vegan, or just not a fan of boiling animal bones for hours? Enter Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary's latest Instagram post, where she is shaking things up with a plant-based twist on the classic bone broth. Liquid gold, she calls it. And honestly, it sounds pretty delicious.

Vegan bone broth: Ingredients

Rashi Chowdhary has shared her go-to vegan bone broth recipe, and it is as simple as it is nourishing. Here are the ingredients:

4-5 cups of water

8-10 shiitake mushrooms (dried ones get extra points)

1 nori sheet (that's seaweed, for the uninitiated)

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 tsp coconut aminos

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp pepper

1-2 tsp ginger and garlic

A squeeze of lemon at the end

Toss everything into a pot, let it simmer on the lowest heat for 30-40 minutes, and you are done, as per the nutritionist. The result? A savoury, umami-rich broth that's perfect for sipping or using as a base for soups and noodles.

Is it really like bone broth?

It doesn't have collagen. But Rashi Chowdhary points out that seaweed brings gelatin-like fibres (think agar and fucoidan), which can soothe your gut lining much like collagen does.

Shiitake mushrooms also come packed with bioactive compounds called proteoglycans, known for their anti-inflammatory properties.

If you deal with allergies, rashes, or hives, Rashi Chowdhary suggests holding off on bone broth (even the vegan kind) until your gut health is in a better place. Bone broth, especially the traditional kind, can be high in histamines, which might trigger flare-ups if you are sensitive.

This vegan bone broth is a creative, gut-friendly alternative for anyone looking to skip the animal products but still enjoy a comforting, nourishing drink.

What is actual bone broth made of?

Traditional bone broth involves simmering animal (such as beef, chicken, or pork) bones and connective tissues in water for many hours, often with vegetables and aromatics added for flavour and nutrition.

This long process extracts nutrients like collagen, minerals, and amino acids from the bones, creating a rich and nourishing broth typically strained before drinking or using in recipes.

