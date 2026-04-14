Gastroenterologist Shares 8 Weird Gut Signs That Actually Mean You're Healthy

Digestive health is often judged by the presence of discomfort but not all unusual gut symptoms are necessarily a cause for concern. According to gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi, several seemingly “weird” gut signs actually show that your digestive system is functioning well and maintaining a healthy balance.

In a post shared on Instagram, he lists out some surprising signs that challenge common assumptions about gut health. He offers a different perspective on what a well-working digestive system can look like.

Gut Signs That Actually Mean You're Healthy

1. Passing gas regularly

Passing gas regularly is a sign of a healthy digestive system and a robust microbiome. "Gas is a byproduct of bacterial fermentation - normal in most people," the doctor writes.

2. Feeling hungry at consistent times

It shows that your metabolic processes, hunger hormone ghrelin and routine are in sync. When your body needs energy, it effectively signals you to eat food.

3. Slightly looser stool after a high-fibre meal

This often means your gut bacteria are efficiently fermenting food. "Fibre can increase stool bulk and water content, especially if intake suddenly increases," he adds.

4. Stomach growling when you're not eating

According to the gastroenterologist, the migrating motor complex clears your gut between meals. These sounds emanating from the process mean that your gut is active and is working properly.

5. Needing to go in the morning

The gastrocolic reflex is strongest after waking. Your body has spent the night clearing waste and now wants to excrete it. This is often the body's most healthy defecation pattern.

6. Mild bloating after a high-vegetable meal

While uncomfortable, this phenomenon is usually a sign of healthy fibre fermentation. This process can produce gas temporarily.

7. Feeling full on whole foods faster

Unlike processed foods that bypass satiety signals, nutrient-dense whole foods allow your body to feel satisfied with a smaller volume. Fibre, protein and volume keep you full for longer.

8. Urge to go after coffee

Coffee stimulates colonic motility and often triggers bowel movements within 4-30 minutes. This shows active gut motility.

While most people panic about these signs, in many cases, they reflect normal gut physiology.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.