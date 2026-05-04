Bael Sharbat, A Natural Coolant: Health Benefits And Method To Prepare Explained

If you're feeling more tired than usual or experiencing lightheadedness lately, it may be due to the heat. During periods of intense summer heat, it's important to adjust your diet to help your body cope with high temperatures. Eating foods that have cooling and hydrating properties can prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses. One particularly beneficial fruit during the summer is bael fruit, also known as wood apple. Not only is bael fruit delicious, but it is also packed with health benefits. It is rich in vitamins A and C, fiber, and various antioxidants, which help boost immunity and promote overall health. Its cooling properties make it an excellent choice for the hot summer months, as it helps lower body temperature and maintain hydration levels.

Bael fruit is typically transformed into a refreshing drink known as bael sharbat. This traditional Indian summer drink is highly valued for its natural cooling properties, which help regulate body temperature and prevent heatstroke. It also acts as a powerful digestive tonic, rich in fibre and tannins that alleviate constipation and reduce stomach acidity, often aggravated by summer heat.

Health benefits of bael ka sharbat

1. Beats the heat

Beal sharbat acts as a natural coolant that lowers internal body temperature and prevents dehydration during scorching summer days. It has an inherently cooling taseer (disposition) that regulates body temperature and prevents heatstroke during peak summer.

2. Aids digestion

Bael fruit is rich in fibre and pectin content that promotes smooth bowel movements and treats chronic constipation.

3. Soothes acidity

Its anti-inflammatory properties help calm stomach inflammation and acid reflux caused by spicy summer foods.

4. Boosts energy

Bael sharbat provides an instant natural energy lift without the harmful effects of artificial sugars found in carbonated drinks.

5. Strengthens immunity

Bael fruit is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which help strengthen the immune system.

6. Diabetes-friendly

Bael fruit has a low glycemic index, which can help in regulating blood sugar levels. However, you must avoid adding refined sugar to your sharbat.

7. Improves heart and liver health

Studies indicate that bael can help manage cholesterol levels and assist the liver in flushing out toxins from the body.

How to prepare bael sharbat

Crack the hard outer shell and use a spoon to scoop the soft orange pulp into a large bowl.

Add 1-2 cups of water to the pulp. Use your hands or a potato masher to break down the pulp until it becomes a semi-fluid consistency. For a richer flavour, let it soak for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Pour the mixture through a large sieve or strainer. Press gently with a spoon to extract the thick juice, but do not squeeze too hard, as crushing the seeds can make the drink bitter. Discard the leftover fibres and seeds.

Add water to achieve a smooth consistency. You can add a sweetener of your choice or add some black salt, cumin powder, or lemon juice for a tangy twist.

Pour into glasses over ice cubes. Best enjoyed fresh or chilled.

By consuming bael sharbat, you can enjoy a delicious and nutritious drink that helps keep your body cool from the inside out, making it a perfect choice for those hot summer days.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.