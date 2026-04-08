"Your Body Is Already Dehydrated By The Time You Feel Thirsty", Doctor Warns Dehydration Is A Big Health Concern

Dehydration is not merely a monsoon trekker's problem, or something reserved for athletes. It is a daily, everyday condition that quietly chips away at the health of desk workers, homemakers, students, older adults, and people managing chronic conditions alike yet most of us never recognise it for what it is.

More Common Than You Think

In India, dehydration is commonly experienced by adults where they are chronically under-hydrated, not because of extreme circumstances but because of routine habits: skipping water during busy hours, relying on chai and coffee, or simply not feeling thirsty enough.

Here is what many people do not realise: by the time you feel thirsty, your body is already mildly dehydrated. The thirst mechanism in adults particularly older adults is a lagging indicator, not an early warning system.

A sedentary lifestyle offers no protection either. If you spend most of your day at a desk, in air-conditioned environments, or in front of screens, you are still losing water and electrolytes through breathing, and urination often without realising it. The person who ends each workday feeling inexplicably exhausted, foggy, or headachy is frequently, simply dehydrated.

Also Read: Hydration Myths vs Facts: Are Electrolytes Better Than Water In Extreme Heat Conditions?

What It Actually Does to Your Body

Dehydration should not be measured only in severity. Even mild-to-moderate fluid loss, as little as 1-2% of body weight can produce meaningful, measurable impairments:

Persistent fatigue and generalized weakness , even after adequate sleep

Difficulty concentrating, poor memory, and reduced cognitive performance

Headaches and dizziness

Muscle cramps and joint discomfort

Constipation and sluggish digestion

Dry skin, poor wound healing, and accelerated appearance of ageing

Mood changes, irritability, and anxiety

For people managing diabetes, these effects are compounded. Elevated blood glucose levels trigger increased urination, accelerating fluid loss. Dehydration, in turn, causes blood sugar to concentrate further creating a cycle that is both uncomfortable and clinically significant. Similarly, in elderly individuals, reduced kidney efficiency and blunted thirst perception mean that dehydration progresses faster and is recognised later, increasing the risk of urinary tract infections, kidney strain, and falls due to low blood pressure.

Why 'Just Drink Water' May Not Always Enough: Role of fluids and electrolytes in addressing dehydration

Traditional wisdom says: drink more water. While this is a good start, it misses a critical dimension of hydration electrolytes. Fluids and electrolytes work together in the body. Electrolytes are minerals primarily sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chloride that regulate how water moves into and out of your cells, support nerve signalling, and maintain muscle function.

When you lose fluids through sweating even the minimal sweating that happens in a warm office or during a commute you also lose electrolytes. Drinking plain water replenishes volume but may not restore electrolyte balance. This is why someone can drink what feels like adequate water and still feel tired, crampy, or mentally sluggish.

Traditional Indian home remedies nimbu pani, buttermilk, coconut water etc. are intuitive steps in the right direction because they contain some electrolytes naturally. However, they vary widely in electrolyte composition and may not always be practical or sufficient to replenish fluid loss.

Understanding Electrolyte Drinks

Electrolyte drinks are designed to replenish both fluids and the key electrolytes lost alongside them. Unlike plain water, a well-formulated electrolyte drink contains balanced quantity of sodium, chloride , and other minerals along with glucose that facilitate rapid cellular absorption of water essentially helping your body hydrate faster and more efficiently.

However, not all electrolyte drinks are equal. As a clinician, I routinely counsel patients on choosing wisely:

Choose drinks with lower added sugar, high-sugar formulations can spike blood glucose and slow gastric emptying, defeating the purpose.

Look for a meaningful sodium and potassium content on the label (at least 200-400 mg sodium per serving).

Avoid drinks that are primarily flavoured water with trace mineral additions.

For people with diabetes or hypertension, consult your physician before choosing an electrolyte supplement.

Also Read: How Summer Heat And Dehydration Impact Oral Health: Dentist Explains

Make Hydration a Habit, Not a Reaction

I want to challenge the assumption that dehydration is someone else's problem. If you experience afternoon energy crashes, persistent headaches, brain fog, or muscle fatigue, consider hydration as a first line of enquiry before assuming something more complex is at work.

The science is clear. The solutions are accessible. What has been missing is awareness and the willingness to treat hydration with the same seriousness we give to diet and exercise. Fluids and electrolytes are not a niche concern for athletes or the severely ill. They are the foundation of how every cell in your body functions, every single day.

(By Dr. Manoj Chawla, Director & Consultant Diabetologist, Lina Diabetes Care & Mumbai Diabetes Research Centre, Andheri (W), Mumbai)

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