Bowel Cancer Cases On The Rise In Youngsters: Here Are Causes & Symptoms

Bowel cancer cases are on the rise among youngsters, even though it has traditionally been considered a disease that affects older adults. This unexpected increase is believed to be driven by a mix of changing lifestyles, poor dietary habits, rising obesity rates, and environmental influences. Furthermore, many are unaware of the risks or ignore early symptoms, which delays diagnosis and makes the condition harder to treat effectively. Keep reading as we share a list causes behind bowel cancer in youngsters and signs for the same.

Causes of bowel cancer in youngsters

1. Poor dietary habits

One of the major contributors is the shift towards diets high in processed meats, sugary foods, and low in fibre. Fibre plays a crucial role in maintaining digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and supporting beneficial gut bacteria.

2. Sedentary lifestyle and obesity

Physical inactivity is another key factor. A lack of regular exercise slows down the digestive process and increases the likelihood of weight gain and obesity, both of which are linked to a higher risk of bowel cancer.

3. Altered gut microbiome

Changes in the gut microbiome caused by poor diet, antibiotic overuse, or stress may also increase the risk. A healthy gut microbiome helps in protecting the colon lining and regulating the immune response.

4. Environmental and chemical exposure

Young people are increasingly exposed to environmental toxins, microplastics, and chemicals in food packaging and personal care products.

5. Genetic and epigenetic factors

While most cases in young people are not linked to inherited conditions, genetic mutations and epigenetic changes from early life exposures or lifestyle factors can play a role.

Symptoms of bowel cancer in youngsters

1. Changes in bowel habits

One of the earliest signs is a persistent change in bowel movements, this could mean diarrhoea, constipation, or a feeling of incomplete evacuation.

2. Blood in stool

Noticing blood, either bright red or dark and tarry, in the stool is a significant symptom. While it can sometimes be due to haemorrhoids, persistent or unexplained bleeding warrants medical investigation to rule out serious causes like cancer.

3. Unexplained weight loss

Sudden and unintended weight loss can be a warning sign of bowel cancer. As tumours grow, they may consume more energy or affect digestion and nutrient absorption, leading to significant weight changes.

4. Abdominal pain and bloating

Cramping, discomfort, or bloating that doesn't go away and isn't explained by diet could be caused by a tumour blocking or irritating the intestines. This may also be accompanied by nausea or vomiting in more advanced stages.

5. Fatigue and weakness

Cancer can cause chronic fatigue due to blood loss (which may lead to anaemia) or because the body is constantly fighting inflammation. Feeling tired despite adequate sleep and nutrition should be evaluated if other symptoms are present.

6. Feeling of urgency or incomplete emptying

A frequent urge to pass stool or a feeling that the bowel doesn't fully empty can indicate a tumour in the rectal area. This symptom is often overlooked but can be a subtle early warning sign.

Rising awareness, early screening, and lifestyle changes are critical to combating this growing health concern among the youth. If any of these symptoms persist, it's important not to delay medical consultation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.