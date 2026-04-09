75-Year-Old Woman Nails Push-Ups In 12 Weeks, Internet Is Inspired

A 75-year-old woman is ruling the Internet after perfecting push-ups that would put many gym regulars to shame.

The caption reads: "Real push-ups progression at the age of 75 yrs. What are you waiting for."

Within seconds, you're hooked. And judging by the 1.4 million views, so is everyone else.

From Zero To Push-Ups In 12 Weeks

The woman in the now-viral clip is Amrit Kaur, who goes by the bio: "Strong at 75 Stronger every day at 75 ". Her video isn't just a flex, it's a full progression.

It begins with simpler, assisted movements and gradually builds up to knee pushups, then finally full push-ups, showing that strength isn't about age, it's about consistency. When someone in the comments asked how long it took, her response was refreshingly straightforward: roughly 12 weeks.

Twelve weeks. That's all it took to go from learning the basics to doing proper push-ups at 75.

The Internet Reacts

As with most viral fitness feats, the comments section quickly turned into a mix of awe, humour, and disbelief.

One user wrote, "I have no excuses anymore."

Another said, "Dayum dadi ."

But not everyone was convinced. Some viewers questioned whether the video was real at all. "My grandma says it's AI," one comment read, echoing a growing scepticism online where anything impressive risks being labelled artificial.

Even Actor Rannvijay Singha* joined in, commenting: "Omg !!! Toooo good!!! ".

Watch the video here:

The Rise Of 'Granfluencers' In India

Amrit Kaur is part of a growing wave of older content creators, often dubbed "granfluencers", who are quietly (and sometimes dramatically) reshaping social media.

In India, especially, where ageing is often associated with slowing down, these creators are doing the opposite. They're lifting weights, dancing, cooking, travelling, and now, doing push-ups with textbook precision.