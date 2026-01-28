Struggling With Flat Feet Pain? Doctor Shares Simple Exercises For Quick Relief

Flat feet are more common than we think. Many people grow up believing that fallen arches are something you just have to live with. A bit of pain after long walks, tired legs, sore heels, or ankle discomfort often gets ignored. But flat feet are not just about how your foot looks. They affect how you stand, walk, and even how stress travels up to your knees and hips. The good news is that for many people, simple daily exercises can make a real difference.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Dhrumin Sangoi has shared a helpful poster on Instagram focusing on exercises for flat feet. His message is clear and reassuring: “Flat feet don't mean you must live with pain.” With the right movements, you can strengthen the muscles that support your arches and improve how your feet function.

Why flat feet can cause problems?

Flat foot, also known as fallen arch, can lead to heel pain, ankle strain, knee discomfort, and early fatigue while standing or walking. When the arch collapses, the foot loses its natural shock absorption. This puts extra pressure on joints and muscles higher up the leg. Over time, it can affect posture and walking style.

Flat feet exercises to strengthen arches

Dr Sangoi highlights four simple exercises that focus on improving arch control and reducing strain.

1. Towel Scrunches

This exercise targets the small muscles in your feet. Place a towel on the floor and scrunch it up using only your toes. It helps activate and strengthen the muscles that support the arch. Start slow and repeat for a few minutes.

2. Arch Raises

Stand barefoot and gently lift your arches while keeping your big toe pressed into the floor.

3. Heel Raises

Rise up onto your toes, hold for a few seconds, and slowly lower back down.

4. Tennis Ball Roll

Roll a tennis ball under your arch while seated or standing lightly.

Why consistency matters

According to Dr Sangoi, these exercises work best when done regularly and with proper form. Over time, they can improve foot mechanics, reduce stress on ankles and knees, and support better walking posture.

He also reminds that if pain continues, swelling increases, or walking becomes difficult, professional evaluation is important. Every foot is different, and the right diagnosis always matters.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.