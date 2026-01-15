Nutritionist Explains Why Walking Gently May Not Be Enough To Strengthen Bones

For years, we have been told to be extra careful with our bodies: walk lightly, avoid strain, and treat effort as something to minimise. That said, bones aren't fragile structures meant to be protected at all costs. They are living tissue that responds to how we use them every day, from walking and climbing stairs to the way we carry our own body weight. Understanding this link between movement and strength can completely change how we think about bone health. Nutritionist Pooja Makhjija is now shedding light on why this matters.

“We have been taught to move softly, gently, carefully. Good manners but bad bone biology. Bones do not strengthen from softness. They strengthen from impact and load. When your foot lands firmly, the bone cells sense mechanical stress, your osteoplast gets activated and your bone density either sustains or improves. It is called mechano transduction,” says the nutritionist in an Instagram video.

As per Pooja Makhija, peri and post menopausal women should be doing this “because this confident staircase climbing creates vertical loading as well as ground reaction forces and stimulation of the femur and hip joint. These are the places where women lose bone fast. So, this is not reckless stomping. This is intentional confident loading.”

Why gentle movement is not enough for bone health

Bone is living tissue. It strengthens in response to mechanical load, not comfort. Research consistently shows that:

Impact and weight-bearing forces stimulate osteoblast activity

Low-impact movement alone may not prevent age-related bone loss

Short bouts of higher load are more osteogenic than prolonged gentle activity

This is why:

Walking alone may not preserve bone density

Stairs, resistance training, and impact matter

Bone loss accelerates during peri- and menopause when loading drops

Important safety note:

This is not about aggressive stomping. Start with lighter foot contact, fewer stairs, and a slower pace. As strength, balance, and confidence improve, progressively increase the load. If you have osteoporosis, joint pain, or balance concerns, loading should be individualised and supervised.

To conclude, bone needs a signal, but it also needs the right signal. So, the next time you see those stairs, do not hold yourself back from climbing them with full power.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.