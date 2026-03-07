Looking For The Perfect Bedtime Snack? Nutritionist Explains Why Pistachios Are The Best Choice

Pistachios are among the most popular and nutritious nuts enjoyed around the world. These small green kernels are packed with essential nutrients such as protein, fibre, healthy fats, vitamins and antioxidants. They can support heart health, help manage blood sugar levels and keep you feeling full for longer, thanks to their rich nutritional profile.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains why pistachios are the one-stop shop for all your cravings. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Love eating this as a snack. Pistachios are very fulfilling and great for health from all perspectives. Stick to moderation to avoid heaviness or bloating"

Benefits of Pistachios

1. A great source of protein

Pistachios are a plant-based protein powerhouse that offers about 6 grams of protein per 1-ounce serving. Eating pistachios can be a great source of protein, especially for vegetarians. They have all nine essential amino acids and can be qualified as a high-quality protein," the nutritionist says.

2. Rich in magnesium

The magnesium content in pistachios specifically supports heart rhythm regulation, muscle relaxation and nerve function. "I mostly snack on pistachios before my bed because they are a great source of magnesium that can actually help you sleep much better. They also reduce any muscle cramping or even fatigue," she adds.

3. Low in calories

Pistachios are widely considered a "skinny nut" as they are one of the lowest-calorie nuts available in the market. The portion allows for a much higher volume of food compared to other nuts like walnuts or macadamias for roughly the same caloric cost. Deepsikha mentions, "They are a great snack for me because I watch my calories and they are very low-calorie. Giving me a high amount of fibre that keeps me fuller for longer and also stabilises my blood sugar."

Including pistachios in your daily diet in moderation can be a simple and tasty way to boost your nutrient intake while keeping hunger in check.

