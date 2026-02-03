Nutritionist Explains The Importance Of Coloured Fruits And Vegetables For Improved Digestion, Immunity

Along with following a strict workout routine, your everyday food choices also play a key role in maintaining good health. While eating clean and adhering to a balanced diet are non-negotiable, it is equally important to pay attention to what you put on your plate for better energy, digestion, immunity and long-term vitality. Did you know that adding colourful fruits and vegetables to your dietary regimen can work wonders for your body? From vibrant reds and sunny yellows to rich purples and deep greens, each colour has its own set of nutritional benefits.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared her expert opinion on the matter in her latest Instagram post. “Eating the same food? Colour still matters. Two foods can belong to the same family and yet their colour changes the nutrient profile, antioxidant strength, and physiological impact. This is not food marketing. It is plant biochemistry,” she writes in her caption.

Here is what colour really tells us:

Purple Vs Green Cabbage

Purple cabbage is rich in anthocyanins, giving it stronger antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which are useful in combating oxidative stress, metabolic inflammation and supporting skin health.

Green cabbage provides more vitamin K and folate, supporting blood clotting, cell division and tissue repair.

Red Vs Green Capsicum

Red capsicum contains significantly more vitamin C and lycopene, enhancing immune defence and antioxidant protection.

Green capsicum is higher in vitamin A precursors, supporting vision, epithelial integrity and mucosal health.

White Vs Pink Guava

Pink guava is richer in lycopene and slightly higher in vitamin C, making it more cardioprotective and effective in reducing oxidative stress.

White guava offers more pectin fibre, calcium and vitamin A, supporting gut health, mineral balance and glycaemic control.

Black Vs Green Grapes

Black grapes provide a broader spectrum of polyphenols with high antioxidant capacity and enhanced cellular protection.

Green grapes also contain phenolics, though antioxidant density varies by variety and ripeness.

In conclusion, if your goal is to stay fit, ensure that you consume rainbow-coloured foods so your body receives a diverse range of essential nutrients and antioxidants.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.