Same Medication, Different Results: Expert Highlights Lifestyle's Role In Diabetes Management

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a chronic condition marked by persistently high blood sugar levels. Over time, elevated glucose levels can damage vital organs such as the heart, kidneys, nerves and eyes. While medication, lifestyle changes, and regular monitoring with healthcare professionals can help manage the condition, outcomes can vary widely.

In a recent Instagram post, integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho explains how differing lifestyle choices, guided by what he calls “Foundational Medicine,” can influence how patients with type 2 diabetes respond to the same treatment.

In his post, Coutinho describes two individuals who both have type 2 diabetes. They take the same medications, and their blood sugar levels are identical. However, their long-term health outcomes are significantly different.

The expert explains that the first individual follows an unhealthy routine – late nights, rushed or poor-quality meals, chronic stress and minimal physical activity. After a few months, the body feels drained, heavy and inflamed, even though blood reports may appear normal. As a result, new medications are often added, and dosages are increased.

The second individual, he says, takes a more challenging but intentional path. While valuing medical treatment, this person simultaneously works on daily habits. Instead of ignoring stress, they focus on managing it, prioritising sleep, improving nutrition and staying physically active.

According to Luke Coutinho, this lifestyle-focused approach begins to show results over time. Inflammation reduces, energy levels rise, and blood sugar stabilises. He notes that this does not mean diabetes has “magically disappeared,” but rather that the body is now operating in a healing environment.

Beyond diabetes medications and insulin injections, Luke Coutinho emphasises that building strong foundations can help medicines work more effectively, reduce side effects, and improve overall health. Here are some foundational principles he recommends for managing type 2 diabetes:

Foundation 1: Nutrition

Diabetes is not about “zero carbs,” but about “quality, quantity, timing, and pairing.” According to the health coach, foods like dal-chawal, rice-roti and dosa-idli are not the villains. The real culprits are calorie surplus, inactivity, poorly managed stress, ultra-processed foods and sleep deprivation.

Foundation 2: Food Sequence To Change Glucose Response

Fibre and vegetables should be consumed first, followed by protein and fats, and carbohydrates last. This sequence can help lower glucose spikes and reduce insulin demand.

Foundation 3: Stop Late-Night Dinners

Humans are “diurnal metabolic beings.” Late-night eating forces metabolism to work against natural biological rhythms and can worsen diabetes, even in those on medication. Aim for a gap of at least three hours between dinner and sleep.

Foundation 4: Movement And Muscle

Skeletal muscle is one of the body's largest glucose sinks. More muscle leads to better glucose disposal, improved insulin sensitivity, higher ATP production and increased calorie burn.

Foundation 5: Strategic Walking After Meals

Post-meal walking activates muscle glucose uptake, reduces glucose spikes, and improves insulin sensitivity. According to Luke Coutinho, every 10-minute walk and Soleus push-ups can make a measurable difference.

Other foundations that support type 2 diabetes management include stress management, improving sleep cycles, addressing nutritional deficiencies, being an informed food shopper, undergoing tests beyond fasting sugar, avoiding smoking, alcohol and vaping, practising yoga and breathwork, and losing excess body fat – especially abdominal fat.

According to Luke Coutinho, type 2 diabetes is manageable and often reversible with effort, discipline and proper guidance. “When foundations are rebuilt, medications can often be reduced... sometimes even stopped under proper supervision,” he concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.