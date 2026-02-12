Expert Explains Why You Must Priortise Natural Protein Sources Over Supplements

Integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho recently threw light on the over-hyped consumption of protein. In an Instagram video, he says, “So when it comes to protein, it's a hype. You've got to hype up protein if you want to sell it. We need to understand that, yes, a lot of our country is protein-deficient. We don't have to get worried about this,” and shares one simple rule to differentiate between what is actually needed by the body and what is a facade.

How To Understand Protein Hype?

In the video, the lifestyle coach says, “All you need to do is bring consciousness and mindfulness. First, reflect. Are you protein-deficient? At every meal, do you have less protein on your plate?” Only after this can you gradually increase the protein content. However, he also reveals the importance of prioritising quality over quantity.

He captions the video as, “Am I eating enough protein, or am I falling for marketing? What we see often isn't a lack of protein, it's a lack of awareness. Protein isn't magic. It's a biological signal, and how your body uses it depends on context.”

Adding More Protein To The Diet

The expert advises, “Start having a little more protein at every meal. If you're counting your calories or your macros, great. Slowly start adding more protein.”

Natural Protein Sources

“You also need to understand that your first choice of protein should always be from natural foods. Your second choice of protein can come from clean supplements that are not causing you harm or do not have ingredients that can further cause you harm,” he shares. Luke Coutinho also shared a list of natural foods for both non-vegetarians and vegetarians.

For non-vegetarians, there are plenty of options, from chicken and fish to many others. For vegetarians, he recommends combinations of legumes and grains or cereals, lentils and grains, tempeh, non-GMO soy, tofu, and more.

Benefits Of Balanced Protein Consumption

According to Luke Coutinho, these are some of the key factors that highlight the importance of balanced protein consumption –

Digestion and absorption: The lifestyle coach explains that poor gut health, low stomach acid, chronic stress, or rushed meals can block utilisation.

The lifestyle coach explains that poor gut health, low stomach acid, chronic stress, or rushed meals can block utilisation. Age and life stage: Coutinho advises maintaining consumption levels in accordance with muscle mass, menopause, illness recovery, training load, or inactivity.

Coutinho advises maintaining consumption levels in accordance with muscle mass, menopause, illness recovery, training load, or inactivity. Portion balance: He mentions that excess protein without fibre and fats can burden digestion.

He mentions that excess protein without fibre and fats can burden digestion. Timing and distribution: The lifestyle coach adds that uneven intake affects muscle repair and satiety.

The lifestyle coach adds that uneven intake affects muscle repair and satiety. Ingredient integrity: He emphasises that flavours, sweeteners, fillers, and contaminants in the proteins you are consuming matter more than grams.

He emphasises that flavours, sweeteners, fillers, and contaminants in the proteins you are consuming matter more than grams. Medical context: Luke Coutinho also reveals that seeking proper medical guidance before embarking on a protein-rich diet is essential if you are dealing with kidney disease, gout, liver issues, pregnancy, or autoimmune conditions.

“Supplements are tools, not insurance. They support gaps—not habits. Whole foods train chewing, enzymes, and metabolic rhythm powders can't replace,” the lifestyle coach mentions.

Disclaimers

The post ends with a list of precautions, such as –

Check if you have allergies to soy, dairy, nuts, or shellfish before consumption.

Consult your doctor if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, ill, or taking medication.

In conclusion, the lifestyle coach highlights the importance of mindful nutrition over obsession. To achieve this, you need to ask better questions, listen inward and stop outsourcing your health to labels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.