This Goan Ragi Porridge Can Help In Postpartum Recovery, Improve Bone Health, Says Lifestyle Coach

Traditional foods often carry quiet wisdom. Long before protein powders, recovery drinks, and packaged supplements became popular, simple home-style recipes were used to heal, nourish, and strengthen the body. They were given during sickness, after childbirth, during recovery, and even as daily nourishment for growing kids and elders. These foods were slow, grounding, and deeply effective. One such forgotten classic has now made a comeback.

Integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho shared a post on Instagram bringing attention back to Tizaan, a traditional Goan porridge made with ragi, coconut milk, and jaggery. While sharing the recipe, he mentions that parents and grandparents often relied on it during illness, weakness and post-pregnancy recovery.

According to Coutinho, Tizaan works across age groups. It supports kids' bone health, helps adults with strength and energy, nourishes senior citizens, and is even useful during recovery or treatments. He also mentions that it can work as a natural pre-workout drink, especially when a pinch of sea salt is added for mineral balance.

Why Tizaan Works So Well

Ragi (Finger Millet): Naturally gluten-free and rich in calcium, iron, and fibre. Supports bones, digestion, and steady energy.

Naturally gluten-free and rich in calcium, iron, and fibre. Supports bones, digestion, and steady energy. Jaggery: A cleaner sweetener that adds minerals and is easier on digestion than refined sugar.

A cleaner sweetener that adds minerals and is easier on digestion than refined sugar. Coconut Milk: Provides healthy fats, makes the porridge filling, and supports recovery and nourishment.

Ingredients (Serves 2–3)

½ cup ragi (finger millet) flour

2 cups thin coconut milk (or 1 cup thick coconut milk + 1 cup water)

½–¾ cup grated jaggery (adjust to taste; Goan palm jaggery if available)

A pinch of salt

½ tsp cardamom powder (optional)

Handful of chopped nuts like cashews or almonds (optional)

How To Make Tizaan

In a bowl, mix the ragi flour with 1 cup water to form a smooth slurry. Make sure there are no lumps.

In a saucepan, dissolve jaggery in ½ cup warm water. Strain if needed.

Add the ragi slurry, coconut milk, jaggery water, and salt to the pan.

Cook on low to medium heat, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

Let it simmer for 8–10 minutes until it thickens to a porridge-like texture.

Add cardamom and nuts, switch off the heat, and serve.

Tizaan can be enjoyed hot as a comforting porridge or chilled like a pudding. Simple, nourishing and timeless, this recipe is proof that old-school foods still know how to take care of modern bodies.

