Bhramari Pranayama: Lifestyle Expert Luke Coutinho Explains 5 Benefits Of This Yoga Breathing Technique

Pranayama is a powerful yoga asana, considered to be a bridge between the body and the mind. The art of controlled breathing helps regulate the nervous system, improve lung capacity, reduce stress and enhance focus. But did you know that a variation of this particular exercise, called Bhramari Pranayama, offers a wider range of health benefits? Integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho has shed light on the topic in his latest Instagram post, where he also shared five benefits of the yoga practice.

According to Luke Coutinho, Bhramari Pranayama, also known as the Humming Bee Breath, is “India's ancient gift to the world”. The word Bhramari translates to ‘bhramara' in Sanskrit, meaning a black bumblebee or humming bee. The name has been coined “due to the bee-like humming sound made during exhalation. The core practice involves inhaling deeply through the nose, then exhaling slowly while producing a gentle humming or ‘mmm' sound with lips closed,” explains the lifestyle guru.

5 Benefits Of Bhramari Pranayama

Massive Boost In Nitric Oxide Levels

Scientific studies show that the humming vibrations during exhalation increase nasal nitric oxide production by up to 15 times compared to quiet breathing. This happens because the oscillating sound waves enhance air exchange and sinus ventilation. Nitric oxide acts as a powerful vasodilator (widens blood vessels), improves oxygenation, and supports overall respiratory and cardiovascular health.

Also Read: Can Practising Anulom-Vilom Daily Improve Lung Health In Winter?

Strengthens Immune System

Nitric oxide is a natural antimicrobial and antiviral agent. It helps defend against bacteria, viruses, fungi and even parasites by reducing inflammation and supporting immune defences. Research links higher nitric oxide levels from practices like Bhramari to better resistance against infections, including potential benefits noted in contexts such as respiratory viruses. This makes it a simple, free way to enhance the body's natural immunity.

Reduces Stress, Anxiety And Promotes Calm

The humming stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system (the ‘rest and digest' mode), lowers heart rate and blood pressure and quiets racing thoughts. It activates relaxation responses, improves sleep quality, and can boost “happy hormones” like serotonin and dopamine over time.

Improves Respiratory And Sinus Health

The vibrations help ventilate the sinuses, clear mucus, reduce congestion, and enhance lung function. It supports better airflow, ciliary movement (tiny hairs that clear debris), and overall breathing efficiency. It is especially beneficial for those dealing with allergies, sinus issues or looking to strengthen lung health.

Also Read: Can Kapalbhati Help With Clearing Your Sinuses During Winters?

Enhances Cardiovascular And Brain Health

Bhramari Pranayama helps dilate blood vessels for improved circulation and blood flow to the brain and body. This can lower blood pressure, improve focus, memory and concentration through gamma brain waves, reduce perceived stress and support neuron revitalisation.

So, if you also want to reap the benefits of better health through yoga, consider incorporating Bhramari Pranayama into your daily fitness routine.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.