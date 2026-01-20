Can Kapalbhati Help With Clearing Your Sinuses During Winters?

Winter comes with its own set of problems due to dry air and cold weather conditions. This can irritate the nasal passages, leading to inflammation, mucous buildup, and sinus congestion, which makes breathing difficult for a lot of people. Kapalbhati, which is a pranayama, can help combat stubborn sinus congestion. Also known as 'Skull Shining Breath', the rapid abdominal breathing practice involves forceful exhalations that act like a natural bellows, expelling stale air and toxins from the respiratory system while stimulating the sinuses.

Kapalbhati is rooted in ancient Hatha Yoga traditions. It not only clears physical blockages but also balances the body's Kapha dosha, which tends to accumulate in winter, causing heaviness and sluggishness. When you practice this pranayama daily, it can turn your foggy, stuffy mornings to refreshed, open breathing. It also provides relief without relying solely on over-the-counter decongestants. Read on to know more about the pranayama and how to perform it.

How to Perform Kapalbhati?

Sit in a comfortable posture like Padmasana or Sukhasana, keeping your spine straight and shoulders relaxed. Place hands on knees, palms up, take a few normal breaths. Then perform short and sharp passive inhalations and active forceful exhalations using the abdomen. Try to do 20-30 breaths per round if you're a beginner. Complete 3-5 rounds, ending each with a breath hold if comfortable, followed by slow deep breaths. Practice on an empty stomach, ideally in the mornings. Start slowly to build tolerance.

Sinus-Clearing Benefits in Winter

Winter exacerbates sinus issues due to low humidity, viral infections, and indoor heating that dries out mucous membranes. Kapalbhati counters this by generating internal heat, or agni, which liquefies the sticky mucous trapped in the sinuses. The rapid exhalations create pressure changes in the nasal cavities, that's similar to a natural neti pot, flushing out allergens, dust, and pathogens.

This technique strengthens the diaphragm and other muscles, improving lung capacity and oxygen exchange. Over time, it reduces inflammation by stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system, easing facial pressure, headaches, and post-nasal drip, which are common in chronic sinusitis.

In polluted winter environments, Kapalbhati can act as a detoxifier, expelling particulate matter lodged deep in airways. It also improves sleep by decongesting at night, breaking the cycle of mouth-breathing that worsens dryness.

Kapalbhati also impacts the autonomic nervous system. Forceful exhalations activate the vagus nerve, helping in relaxation while boosting circulation to the sinus tissues. This pattern temporarily alkalizes blood pH, reducing bacterial growth in mucous. From an Ayurvedic perspective, winter's Vata-Kapha imbalance leads to toxin accumulation. Kapalbhati's fiery nature burns this away, restoring prana flow.

Precautions

Avoid Kapalbhati if pregnant, menstruating, or with high/low blood pressure, heart disease, epilepsy, vertigo, glaucoma, hernias, ulcers, recent surgery, or severe respiratory issues like asthma. Start slowly to prevent dizziness and stop if discomfort arises. Stay hydrated and consult a doctor or yoga expert first, especially if you have any health conditions.

Kapalbhati and Other Wellness Routines

Combine Kapalbhati with Jala Neti (nasal irrigation) for better clearing; neti first, then 10 minutes of breathing. Follow this with Bhramari pranayama to soothe inflamed tissues and Anulom Vilom for balance. Steam inhalation with eucalyptus oil beforehand also improves penetration.

Also keep a check on your diet. Pair it with warm, Kapha-reducing foods such as ginger-turmeric milk, honey-lemon water, or spicy soups to thin mucous internally.

Other than sinuses, Kapalbhati also improves mental clarity by oxygenating the brain. It tones digestive fire, prevents emotional eating from cold weather, and helps in weight management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.