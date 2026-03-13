Gujarat Government Launches 100-Day Yoga Campaign To Boost Awareness Ahead Of International Yoga Day

The Gujarat government on Friday launched a 100-day statewide campaign to promote yoga ahead of the 12th International Yoga Day to be observed on June 21, with a curtain-raiser event held at the new MLA residences in Gandhinagar.

The initiative has been undertaken by the Gujarat State Yoga Board under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, to create awareness about yoga and encourage its practice across the state in the run-up to the international observance.

The campaign was formally inaugurated at the event attended by Gujarat State Yoga Board chairman Sheeshpal Rajput and several legislators.

The launch marked the beginning of a 100-day countdown during which yoga activities will be organised across Gujarat.

According to officials, the programme will involve yoga camps at district and taluka headquarters throughout the state over the next three months.

The camps will focus on practising the Common Yoga Protocol, which is followed internationally during International Yoga Day events.

The board said the initiative aims to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga and encourage wider public participation in the practice.

“The objective of this programme is to create awareness about yoga among citizens and to build a physically and mentally healthy society through the practice of the Common Yoga Protocol,” they said.

It added that yoga should be viewed not only as a form of exercise but also as a way of life.

“Yoga is not merely an exercise but a way of living. The board is committed to taking its practice to the remotest villages of the state,” officials said.

International Yoga Day has been observed annually on June 21 since it was adopted by the United Nations following a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The observance has since been marked in countries around the world through public yoga sessions and awareness programmes.

Officials said the 100-day campaign in Gujarat will focus on expanding participation in yoga activities before the global event in June.

The programme has been organised under the theme 'Ek Kadam Yogmay Vidhan Sabha Taraf', which the board said reflects an effort to encourage wider adoption of yoga practices across the state.

The Gujarat State Yoga Board said the campaign will continue over the coming weeks with events and training sessions in districts and talukas.

