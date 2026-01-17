Nutritionist-Approved Yoghurt Combinations For Everyday Health

Yoghurt bowls are having a real moment right now, and not just because they look good on Instagram. They are easy to make, filling, and can be customised based on what your body actually needs. From gut health to better sleep, the right add-ons can turn a simple bowl of yoghurt into a functional meal. This is exactly what many nutritionists now focus on. Food that works with your body, not against it. Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain has shared a video on Instagram breaking down different yoghurt combinations and how each one supports a specific health goal. Instead of fancy recipes, she focused on simple pairings that most people can make at home.

Here is what she shared and why it matters

1. Yoghurt With Blueberries And Cacao Powder

If inflammation is something you deal with often, this bowl is for you. Jain explains that adding blueberries and a little cacao powder to yoghurt can help reduce inflammation. That is because both berries and cacao are rich in polyphenols. These compounds are known for their anti-inflammatory benefits and can support overall health.

2. Greek Yoghurt With Stewed Apple

For gut health, Jain suggested a bowl of Greek yoghurt topped with stewed or boiled apple. According to her, cooked apples help feed beneficial gut bacteria. This improves the gut microbiome and supports digestion. It is a great option if raw fruits do not suit your stomach.

3. Yoghurt With Kiwi And Pumpkin Seeds

Struggling with sleep? This combo might help. Jain shares that kiwi can support the production of tryptophan, which plays a role in sleep. Pumpkin seeds, on the other hand, are rich in magnesium. Together, they can help you sleep better and feel more relaxed at night.

4. Greek Yoghurt With Flax Powder, Pumpkin Seeds And Dark Chocolate

For menstrual health, this bowl stands out. Jain explains that adding flax powder, pumpkin seeds, and a piece of dark chocolate to Greek yoghurt can help balance hormones. It may support estrogen levels and also help reduce PMS cramps.

What makes these ideas refreshing is their simplicity. As Jain shows, you do not need complicated diets. Small, thoughtful food choices can support inflammation, gut health, sleep, and hormonal balance in a very practical way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.