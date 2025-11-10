Giloy In Winters: Here's Why This Herb Is A Must During Colder Months

The winter season is often associated with common colds, coughs, sore throats, and various other health issues. As temperatures drop, our bodies need time to adapt, increasing the risk of winter-related ailments. Eating the right foods plays a vital role in preventing these issues. A strong immune system helps fend off infections and diseases, and maintaining a healthy, nutritious diet is crucial for keeping your immune system in good shape. One well-known herb that can contribute to your health during the winter season is Giloy. If you're curious about how it can benefit you, keep reading to know why Giloy should be a part of your winter diet.

Giloy in winters: Know the benefits

Giloy, also known as Tinospora cordifolia, is a renowned herb in traditional Ayurveda, celebrated for its impressive health benefits. Often referred to as "amrit," Giloy is known for its adaptogenic properties, meaning it helps the body resist and adapt to physical, chemical, and biological stressors.

During the winter months, the immune system can weaken due to cold weather and reduced sunlight exposure. Consuming Giloy during this time can help boost immunity, enhancing your body's resistance to infections and supporting overall health. Additionally, it aids digestion, which can be compromised during colder months due to changes in diet and lifestyle.

Other benefits of Giloy include:

Giloy is rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce oxidative stress and bolster immunity.

It possesses anti-inflammatory properties that are particularly beneficial for individuals with arthritis and other inflammatory conditions. These properties also make Giloy useful for managing dengue and chikungunya.

Giloy supports digestion by stimulating the secretion of digestive juices, helping alleviate bloating and constipation.

Research indicates that Giloy helps manage seasonal allergies. In traditional medicine, it is often used to reduce fevers, helping to lower body temperature and alleviate symptoms, making it a natural remedy for winter ailments.

Its detoxifying properties help cleanse the liver and eliminate toxins from the body.

Studies suggest that Giloy can help regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for individuals with diabetes. However, diabetics should consult a healthcare professional before using Giloy to manage blood sugar levels.

How to use giloy in winters

1. Boil small pieces of the Giloy stem in water, strain the mixture, and consume the liquid. You can add honey or lemon for flavour.

2. Giloy powder can be mixed with warm water or herbal tea. It's an easy way to incorporate this herb into your daily regimen.

3. Fresh Giloy stems can be crushed to extract juice.

4. Giloy supplements are also available as capsules.

Before incorporating Giloy into your routine, especially if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or on medication for chronic conditions, always consult your doctor. Additionally, avoid excessive consumption to minimise the risk of potential side effects. If you experience any discomfort after consuming Giloy, discontinue use immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.