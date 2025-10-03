Giloy To Moringa: Cardiologist Shares 6 Powerful Indian Herbs For Better Health

Herbs and spices have been widely used in India for centuries. Incorporating herbs into your diet can enhance overall health in various ways, as they are typically rich in essential nutrients. Several herbs are packed with antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammation in the body, potentially lowering the risk of chronic diseases. Consuming them regularly can also improve digestion, enhance immunity, boost heart health and support mental well-being. Whether through cooking, teas, or as flavour enhancers, herbs are a simple yet powerful way to support your overall health. However, it is crucial to use herbs correctly for maximum benefits. From timings to portion size, several factors must be considered before making herbs a part of yo ur daily diet.

Dr. Alok Chopra shared a list of 6 powerful Indian herbs that can boost your health in more ways than one. "6 Indian herbs you should thank your ancestors for," the expert mentioned in an Instagram video. He also provided the recommended quantities and methods for consuming these herbs.

6 powerful Indian herbs you must try

1. Tulsi

"Also known as holy basil, tulsi is sacred but highly effective. It is great for immunity, lungs and gut health," said Dr. Chopra.

How to consume: Chew fresh leaves, sip tulsi tea or add 5-10 drops of tulsi extract to water

When to consume: Take it in the morning and start your day clean and calm

2. Giloy

Giloy can help boost immunity, reduce the risk of infections and control inflammation. "It's an immunity booster and a fever fighter. Giloy is also referred to as the root of immortality," added Dr. Chopra.

How to consume: Drink one or two teaspoons of Gilroy juice or take one tablet on an empty stomach

When to consume: Consume it in the morning to support immunity

3. Moringa

Mooring levels are packed with iron, calcium, protein and antioxidants. "It is the ultimate nutritional bomb," he mentioned.

How to consume: Blend one teaspoon of powder into a smoothie or warm water, or use capsules

When to consume: Take in the morning on an empty stomach or with breakfast to fuel energy and improve focus

4. Ashwagandha

This herb is nature's stress buster. It also balances hormones, calms anxiety and boosts stamina. It will also help you promote better sleep.

How to consume: Mix 1 teaspoon of powder or 300-600 ml of extract into warm water or milk with honey.

When to consume: Evening or night

5. Turmeric

"Also known as the golden healer, turmeric fights inflammation, boosts immunity and works as a natural antioxidant. It will also help you promote deep sleep and support recovery," Dr. Chopra shared.

How to consume: Add half a teaspoon to warm milk and drink before bed, or use in daily cooking

When to consume: Night before bed

6. Triphala

The expert calls triphala his personal favourite. "Triphla means 3 fruits, one powerful gut cleanser that will support digestion and detox," he added.

How to consume: Dissolve one teaspoon in warm water at night or take one tablet

When to consume: Take at night, as it will detox you while you sleep

While these herbs can offer some amazing health benefits, it is crucial to consume them moderation. Consuming more than prescribed can do more harn than good. Before adding any of these to your daily diet, talk to your doctor, especially if you have a preexisting health condition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.