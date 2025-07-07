These Herbs Will Help Boost Your Health This Monsoon Season

Certain herbs can significantly boost your health during the monsoon season when humidity levels rise, immunity tends to dip, and infections become more common. Herbs with antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and digestive properties can help strengthen your immune system, support digestion, fight respiratory infections, and reduce the risk of seasonal illnesses like cold, flu, and waterborne diseases. Whether used in teas, meals, or home remedies, these herbs can be natural allies in maintaining wellness and energy throughout the rainy season. Keep reading as we share herbs you can add to your monsoon diet for better health.

10 Herbs that will help boost your health this monsoon season

1. Tulsi

Tulsi is revered in Ayurveda for its strong antimicrobial and immune-boosting properties. During the monsoon, it helps ward off viral infections, eases respiratory issues like cold and cough, and reduces inflammation. You can consume tulsi leaves directly or steep them in hot water for a soothing herbal tea.

2. Ginger

Ginger acts as a powerful digestive aid and helps prevent bloating, indigestion, and nausea, common monsoon complaints. It also has strong antiviral and anti-inflammatory effects that protect against seasonal colds. A warm cup of ginger tea or grated ginger in food can do wonders during damp, chilly days.

3. Turmeric

Rich in curcumin, turmeric is known for its immunity-boosting, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. It protects against infections and helps manage inflammation. A pinch of turmeric in milk or food can enhance overall immunity during the monsoon.

4. Giloy

Giloy is a potent detoxifying herb that boosts immunity and supports liver function. It helps fight fever, flu, and respiratory infections that are common during the rainy season. It's often consumed as a juice or decoction to fortify the body's natural defences.

5. Peppermint

Peppermint (pudina) soothes the digestive system and can relieve gas, indigestion, and stomach cramps. Its antimicrobial properties help prevent infections, and it can also clear nasal congestion. A few fresh leaves in water or tea make a refreshing and healing drink.

6. Cinnamon

Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar levels, has antifungal properties, and keeps respiratory problems at bay. Adding a dash of cinnamon powder to tea or warm water can protect you from monsoon-triggered colds and digestive troubles.

7. Black pepper

Black pepper helps relieve cold and throat infections and is great for respiratory health. It also enhances the absorption of nutrients like curcumin from turmeric. Sprinkle it over soups, teas, or warm water with honey for added benefits.

8. Ajwain

Ajwain is excellent for treating indigestion, bloating, and acidity common digestive disturbances during the monsoon. It also helps fight bacterial infections. You can boil ajwain in water or chew the seeds after meals to aid digestion.

9. Neem

Neem's strong antibacterial and antifungal properties make it ideal for monsoon skincare and infection prevention. It helps purify the blood, fight acne, and prevent skin infections due to increased moisture. Neem juice or capsules are commonly used for detox.

10. Lemongrass

Lemongrass is known for its fever-reducing and digestive properties. It also has mild diuretic and anti-inflammatory effects. A hot lemongrass tea can be refreshing while helping to detoxify the body and strengthen the immune response.

These herbs can help boost your health this monsoon season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.