5 Must-Consume Herbs To Boost Your Overall Health During Monsoon

Ayurvedic herbs can also be beneficial in managing our overall health during monsoon

Monsoon season brings about a host of health challenges due to increased humidity, waterlogging, and the growth of bacteria and insects. Herbal remedies can provide effective assistance in managing these health issues during the monsoon.

One common health issue during monsoon is viral infections, such as coughs, colds, and flu. Herbal remedies can help boost the immune system and fight off these infections. Another common problem during monsoon is digestive disorders.

The increased humidity promotes the growth of bacteria, leading to various ailments like diarrhea, indigestion, and stomach infections. Ayurvedic herbs can also be beneficial in managing these digestive problems.

To help us better manage our health through the monsoon season, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares herbs we can add to our diet for better health. She writes, "Monsoon is in full swing and so it's time to incorporate herbs into your diet during the monsoon season that can help boost your overall health and support your immune system."

5 Herbs to boost health during monsoon season, as per the nutritionist:

1. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha has immune-modulating properties that can help strengthen the immune system. Consuming ashwagandha as a supplement can help boost your health during the monsoon season.

2. Neem

Nimbidin and nimbolide, which are constituents of neem, have been found to possess antibacterial and antifungal properties. Drinking neem tea or chewing neem leaves can promote overall well-being.

3. Lemongrass

Lemongrass contains compounds like citral, which exhibit antimicrobial and immune-stimulating properties. Consuming lemongrass tea or incorporating lemongrass-based soup can help strengthen your immune system and protect against common illnesses during the monsoon.

4. Giloy

Giloy, an anti-inflammatory, antipyretic herb which helps to boost your immunity to fight against the infection and helps in early recovery. Giloy has Javarghana (antipyretic) (fever-reducing) properties and may help manage fever and flu-like symptoms. Consuming Giloy as a decoction or in powdered form can help fortify your immune system during the monsoon.

5. Ginger

The presence of gingerol a major bioactive constituent of ginger, has been reported to possess anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antitumor, antioxidant, and antibacterial functions. Drinking ginger tea or adding grated ginger to soups, stews, or stir-fries can help boost your overall health during the monsoon season.

Look at her post:

It is important to note that while herbs can provide support in managing health concerns during the monsoon, it is always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or an experienced herbalist.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.