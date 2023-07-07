Nutritionist Shares Five Must-Have Herbs To Have During Monsoon Season

If you consume lemongrass, this herb can strengthen your immune system and protect you against illnesses

The pleasant earthy scent, soothing cold breeze and that pleasing greenery everywhere. Yes, we are talking about the much-loved monsoon. The rainy season not only gives us respite from the scorching heat but also ends up being a perfect excuse to relish some of our favourite street foods. But rarely do we pay attention to the fact that sudden changes in the weather may come at the cost of your health.

Therefore, you need to indulge in ways that can boost your health. Keeping the same in mind, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has come up with five herbs that you must include in your diet, during monsoon season. The nutritionist revealed that these herbs not only boost your health but also aid your immune system.

Lovneet Batra dropped a video of those herbs and shared their benefits in the caption. She began her post by saying, “Monsoon is in full swing and so it's time to incorporate herbs into your diet during the monsoon season that can help boost your overall health and support your immune system.”

Let's take a look at those five herbs:

1. Ashwagandha

The nutritionist revealed that ashwagandha carries “immune-modulating properties,” which possess the power of strengthening your immune system. She added that if you consume it during monsoon season on a regular basis, ashwagandha can help in boosting your health.

2. Nimbidin and nimbolide

These are constituents of neem, and therefore they come with antibacterial and antifungal properties. Chewing neem leaves or drinking neem tea daily “can promote overall well-being.”

3. Lemongrass

She said that compounds like citral are found in lemongrass. Citral carries “antimicrobial and immune-stimulating properties.” If you drink lemongrass tea or soup, this herb can strengthen your immune system and protect you against illnesses common in monsoon season.

4. Giloy

As per the nutritionist the giloy is an “anti-inflammatory, antipyretic herb”. When used regularly, giloy can help in boosting your immunity. The nutritionist says that it even “fights against the infection and helps in early recovery.” It may also help in managing flu-like symptoms and fever.

5. Ginger

It carries gingerol which possesses antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antitumor functions. You can consume ginger by grating it in your tea, or soup. In addition, you can also saute it in your food.

Add these herbs to your diet this monsoon to boost your health and immunity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.