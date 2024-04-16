5 Incredible Ways Giloy Juice Can Transform Your Skin Health

Giloy juice can do wonders for our skin. (Image Credit: iStock)

Healthy and glowing skin is something that we all desire. To achieve this, we go beyond our means and invest in highly-priced skincare products, don't we? Now, we are not saying they are not helpful, but they don't help fix the problem from its root. The reason you're dissatisfied even after using these products is because you ignore the other important aspect: diet. If you want healthy and nourishing skin, you must include certain foods and beverages in your diet. Among the many options, giloy juice deserves your attention. This wonder drink is made with the popular medicinal herb Giloy, which is quite popular in Ayurveda. "Giloy can be consumed in the form of juice, powder, or capsules," says Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, Baidyanath. Here, our focus will be on its juice and how it can be your ally in achieving the healthy skin you've always desired.

Skin Health: Here Are 5 Amazing Benefits Of Giloy Juice For Skin:

1. Has anti-inflammatory properties

Giloy is enriched with anti-inflammatory properties, making its juice great for our skin. Foods with anti-inflammatory properties help heal damaged skin and prevent skin-related problems in the future. So, if you want healthy and nourished skin, you better start consuming giloy juice soon.

2. May reduce signs of ageing

Ageing is a natural process, but something we dread. The sight of fine lines and wrinkles is never pleasant, and we wish to delay it as much as we can. Well, a glass of giloy juice can help fulfil this wish of yours. According to a study published in the Pharma Innovation Journal, giloy is an effective anti-ageing herb and helps reduce signs of ageing.

3. Helps to hydrate the skin

Who doesn't want their skin to be well-hydrated? Hydration is vital to keeping us looking youthful and healthy. Apart from having an adequate amount of water, you can also sip on giloy juice. As per Ayurveda, giloy is rich in vitamin C, which is what makes it great for our skin and helps hydrate it. You can also make a paste of giloy and apply it topically.

4. Gives your skin a natural glow

Another benefit of including giloy juice in your diet is that it'll give your skin a natural glow. This is again due to the presence of vitamin C, which is important for the production of collagen. If your skin doesn't produce enough collagen, it will naturally have a dull appearance.

5. May help reduce acne

Consuming giloy juice has also been linked to reducing acne. It's able to achieve this because it flushes out toxins from the body and thus improves digestion. When your digestive system is clean, it is better able to absorb nutrients and help combat acne-related problems. Don't delay any further, and add giloy juice to your diet today.

Now that you know the incredible benefits of giloy juice for the skin, make a conscious effort to include it in your diet and see the changes for yourself!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.