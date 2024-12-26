These Hacks Will Help You Maintain Weight Through The Winter Season

Winter can indeed lead to weight gain due to several factors, including reduced physical activity, comfort eating, and the body's natural tendency to store more fat for insulation. Shorter days and colder weather often discourage outdoor activities, while cravings for high-calorie comfort foods increase. Additionally, reduced sunlight can impact mood and energy levels, leading to overeating or inactivity. However, with mindful practices and lifestyle adjustments, it's possible to maintain a healthy weight even during the colder months. In this article, we have compiled a list of hacks you can try to ensure you successfully maintain your weight this winter season.

10 Hacks to maintain weight during winter

Engage in indoor exercises like yoga, strength training, or home workouts to compensate for reduced outdoor activity. Even short sessions can help burn calories and improve metabolism, keeping you on track with your fitness goals.

Include nutrient-dense winter vegetables like spinach, carrots, and sweet potatoes in your diet. These are low in calories but high in fibre and essential vitamins, keeping you full and reducing unhealthy snacking.

It's easy to overeat during winter, especially with hearty meals. Use smaller plates and measure portions to control calorie intake without compromising on nutrition.

Cold weather often reduces thirst, leading to lower water consumption. Stay hydrated to boost metabolism and prevent mistaking thirst for hunger. Herbal teas or warm lemon water are great options during winter.

Instead of calorie-heavy comfort foods, opt for healthy alternatives like soups made with vegetables and lean protein, or warm oats topped with nuts and fruits. These choices satisfy cravings without excessive calories.

Feeling cold can increase hunger and lead to overeating. Dress warmly and consume warming spices like ginger, cinnamon, and black pepper, which boost metabolism and provide natural warmth.

A nutritious breakfast jumpstarts your metabolism and keeps you energised throughout the day. Opt for whole grains, protein, and healthy fats to curb hunger and avoid overeating later.

Be aware of what you eat and avoid distractions like TV during meals. Chewing slowly and savouring food helps prevent overeating and promotes better digestion.

Protein helps control appetite and boosts metabolism. Include snacks like boiled eggs, Greek yogurt, or roasted chickpeas to keep hunger in check and maintain muscle mass.

Winter's shorter days can disrupt sleep patterns, and poor sleep is linked to weight gain. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep to regulate hunger hormones and maintain energy levels.

By incorporating these hacks, you can stay healthy and keep winter weight gain at bay while still enjoying the cozy season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.