Citrus Fruits To Nuts: Dermatologist Ranks Foods Which Enhance Collagen

Collagen, the body's most abundant structural protein molecule, provides strength, structure, and resilience to skin, bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments and cartilage, helping them withstand stretching and stress. Made up of amino acids, it provides structural support to the extracellular space of connective tissues. But do you know which foods are best for enhancing collagen in your body? In an Instagram video, dermatologist Jushya Bhatia Sarin ranks foods according to their ability to boost collagen and also talks about the potential benefits.

Best Collagen Boosters

Citrus fruits - She reveals, “Vitamin C is one of the few nutrients proven directly to increase collagen in human skin,” ranking it as the top collagen booster while giving it 5 on 5.

Bone broth - According to Dr Sarin, bone broth is rich in collagen-specific amino acids, while she ranks it 5 on 5.

Chicken - The dermatologist mentions that chicken provides glycine and proline, the key amino acids needed for collagen synthesis. Thus, she ranks it 4.5 out of 5.

Moderately Helps In Enhancing Collagen

Below are some of the foods which are ranked 4 out of 5 by the doctor. These are:

Berries - These fruits, being rich in antioxidants, reduce oxidative stress and slow collagen breakdown in the skin, according to the dermatologist.

Eggs - She reveals that eggs contain proline and glycine, which are essential building blocks of collagen.

Green leafy vegetables - The dermatologist notes that green leafy vegetables are rich in vitamin C and carotenoids, which support collagen synthesis and stability.

Fish - According to Dr Sarin, these are especially beneficial for the skin because they supply collagen peptides and amino acids.

Pulses - The doctor reveals, “Pulses provide amino acids required for collagen production and skin repair.”

Poor Collagen Boosters

Finally, the video includes some foods that fall below the optimal level for collagen boosting. These are:

Nuts - Dr Sarin reveals that nuts contain protein and antioxidants that indirectly support collagen maintenance. Since they do not have a direct role in collagen production, she ranks them 3 out of 5 as collagen boosters.

Tomatoes - She reveals that lycopene in tomatoes protects existing collagen from UV-induced damage. However, she ranks them 3 out of 5 in collagen production.

Red wine - Not only is it a poor collagen booster, but the resveratrol in red wine may further reduce collagen breakdown. Resveratrol is a natural polyphenol antioxidant found in grape skins that provides potential anti-inflammatory, cardioprotective, and anti-cancer benefits, according to a report in ScienceDirect.com. However, she notes that the alcohol content impairs overall skin repair, thus ranking it 2 out of 5.

These foods are ranked in order of their potential to enhance collagen production. Which one are you going to indulge in first?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.