Nutritionist Shares Three Post-Workout Snack Ideas To Boost Hair And Skin Health

Post-workout, your body needs essential nutrients to support cell regeneration, promote gut health and more. In a recent post on Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares three easy, nutrient-packed snacks to boost blood flow, fight inflammation and repair from within. These snacks are extremely easy to prepare and are designed to help repair your body after a workout and reduce inflammation. Additionally, they help in keeping your skin and hair healthy. “Glow from the inside out! Your skin loves more than just creams — it thrives on what you feed it,” she writes in the caption. Check out the recipes below:
Beetroot & Berry Smoothie
According to the nutritionist, the key nutrients in this snack are antioxidants and omega-3s, which have potential benefits for the body post-workout.
Ingredients:
- Cooked beetroot – ½ cup
- Frozen mixed berries – ½ cup
- Ground flax seeds – 1 tsp
- Unsweetened almond milk – 1 cup
Method: Blend all ingredients until smooth and serve chilled.
Why It Works:
Beetroot improves blood flow and, being rich in folate, gives a natural glow to the skin.
Loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, berries fight skin damage.
Flax seeds add omega-3s, which support overall skin health and elasticity.
Sweet Potato & Greek Yoghurt Parfait
Designed to promote skin and gut health, this snack is filled with the goodness of beta-carotene and probiotics that contribute to glowing, youthful and hydrated skin.
Ingredients:
- Roasted sweet potato cubes – 1½ cups
- Greek yoghurt (unsweetened) – ½ cup
- Pomegranate seeds – 2 tbsp
- Pumpkin seeds – 1 tbsp
Method: Layer sweet potato and yoghurt; top with pomegranate and seeds.
Why It Works:
Sweet potato, being rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A, adds a natural glow to the skin.
Yoghurt supports gut and skin health.
Seeds help repair and protect the skin from breakage and inflammation.
Spiced Makhana & Nut Mix
The nutritionist suggests this protein- and healthy fat-rich snack as ideal for boosting the skin's elasticity.
Ingredients:
- Roasted fox nuts (makhana) – ½ cup
- Almonds – 2 tbsp
- Pumpkin seeds – 1 tbsp
- Cinnamon powder – ½ tsp
- Turmeric powder – 1/8 tsp
- Black pepper – a pinch
Method: Toss all ingredients together; roast lightly for extra crunch.
Why It Works:
Makhana is light yet protein-rich.
Nuts and seeds boost skin elasticity.
Spices help reduce inflammation.
Take a look at the post here:
In conclusion, these three snack recipes are perfect for mid-day munching, addressing evening hunger pangs and improving skin and hair health. Additionally, the simple steps and easy preparation process make these snacks extremely appealing.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
