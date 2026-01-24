Nutritionist Shares Three Post-Workout Snack Ideas To Boost Hair And Skin Health

Post-workout, your body needs essential nutrients to support cell regeneration, promote gut health and more. In a recent post on Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares three easy, nutrient-packed snacks to boost blood flow, fight inflammation and repair from within. These snacks are extremely easy to prepare and are designed to help repair your body after a workout and reduce inflammation. Additionally, they help in keeping your skin and hair healthy. “Glow from the inside out! Your skin loves more than just creams — it thrives on what you feed it,” she writes in the caption. Check out the recipes below:

Beetroot & Berry Smoothie

According to the nutritionist, the key nutrients in this snack are antioxidants and omega-3s, which have potential benefits for the body post-workout.

Ingredients:

Cooked beetroot – ½ cup

Frozen mixed berries – ½ cup

Ground flax seeds – 1 tsp

Unsweetened almond milk – 1 cup

Method: Blend all ingredients until smooth and serve chilled.

Why It Works:

Beetroot improves blood flow and, being rich in folate, gives a natural glow to the skin.

Loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, berries fight skin damage.

Flax seeds add omega-3s, which support overall skin health and elasticity.

Sweet Potato & Greek Yoghurt Parfait

Designed to promote skin and gut health, this snack is filled with the goodness of beta-carotene and probiotics that contribute to glowing, youthful and hydrated skin.

Ingredients:

Roasted sweet potato cubes – 1½ cups

Greek yoghurt (unsweetened) – ½ cup

Pomegranate seeds – 2 tbsp

Pumpkin seeds – 1 tbsp

Method: Layer sweet potato and yoghurt; top with pomegranate and seeds.

Why It Works:

Sweet potato, being rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A, adds a natural glow to the skin.

Yoghurt supports gut and skin health.

Seeds help repair and protect the skin from breakage and inflammation.

Spiced Makhana & Nut Mix

The nutritionist suggests this protein- and healthy fat-rich snack as ideal for boosting the skin's elasticity.

Ingredients:

Roasted fox nuts (makhana) – ½ cup

Almonds – 2 tbsp

Pumpkin seeds – 1 tbsp

Cinnamon powder – ½ tsp

Turmeric powder – 1/8 tsp

Black pepper – a pinch

Method: Toss all ingredients together; roast lightly for extra crunch.

Why It Works:

Makhana is light yet protein-rich.

Nuts and seeds boost skin elasticity.

Spices help reduce inflammation.

Take a look at the post here:

In conclusion, these three snack recipes are perfect for mid-day munching, addressing evening hunger pangs and improving skin and hair health. Additionally, the simple steps and easy preparation process make these snacks extremely appealing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.