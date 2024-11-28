Vitamin C enhances iron absorption from plant-based foods

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin essential for the growth, development, and repair of body tissues. It plays a crucial role in collagen synthesis, immune system support, iron absorption, and protection against free radical damage due to its antioxidant properties. Vitamin C is very healthy and vital for maintaining overall health. It is not stored in the body, meaning regular dietary intake is necessary to meet daily requirements. While severe Vitamin C deficiency (scurvy) is rare in developed countries, mild deficiencies are relatively common due to poor dietary habits, smoking, or certain health conditions. Deficiency signs may include fatigue, frequent infections, and poor wound healing. Identifying these signs early can help address the deficiency through diet or supplementation. Keep reading as we share a list of common signs one must experience if they have a vitamin C deficiency.

10 Common symptoms of vitamin C deficiency

1. Fatigue and weakness

A lack of Vitamin C can lead to general fatigue, lethargy, and feelings of weakness. This happens because the vitamin is crucial for energy production and reducing oxidative stress in cells.

2. Frequent infections

Vitamin C boosts the immune system by supporting the production of white blood cells. A deficiency can weaken the immune response, making the body more susceptible to colds, flu, and infections.

3. Poor wound healing

Since Vitamin C is essential for collagen production, its deficiency can slow down wound healing and lead to easily opened wounds or sores.

4. Bleeding gums and dental issues

Vitamin C deficiency weakens blood vessels and connective tissues, causing gums to bleed easily, swell, or recede, and can even lead to tooth loss in severe cases.

5. Dry, damaged skin

Lack of Vitamin C reduces collagen production and antioxidant protection, resulting in dry, scaly skin prone to irritation and premature aging.

6. Bruising easily

Without enough Vitamin C, blood vessels become fragile, leading to easy and unexplained bruising on the skin.

7. Joint pain and swelling

Vitamin C contributes to joint health through collagen formation. Deficiency can lead to painful, swollen joints, sometimes accompanied by stiffness.

8. Hair thinning and split ends

Hair may become dry, brittle, and prone to split ends due to reduced collagen support and compromised hair follicle health.

9. Iron deficiency anaemia

Vitamin C enhances iron absorption from plant-based foods. A deficiency can contribute to iron deficiency anaemia, causing symptoms like fatigue, pale skin, and shortness of breath.

10. Mood changes and irritability

A lack of Vitamin C can affect neurotransmitter production, potentially leading to irritability, depression, or mood swings.

Addressing these symptoms with a Vitamin C-rich diet or supplements can reverse most signs of deficiency. Include fruits like oranges, kiwis, and strawberries, as well as vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli, to meet daily Vitamin C needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.