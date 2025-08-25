Doctor Shares 7 Reasons Why You Must Add Kiwi To Your Diet Immediately

Kiwi, often referred to as a 'superfruit,' is not only delicious but also packed with a variety of nutrients that contribute to overall health. This juicy fruit contains a vibrant green flesh filled with tiny black seeds and offers a sweet-tart flavour that's hard to resist. Kiwis are an excellent source of vitamin C. One medium kiwi can provide more than the daily recommended intake of vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system, skin health, and the absorption of iron. In addition to vitamin C, kiwis are also an excellent source of dietary fibre, vitamin K, vitamin E, folate, potassium, and magnesium.

Recently, in an Instagram post, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist, shared 7 unique benefits of kiwis that you must know. Keep reading to know them all.

7 Unique health benefits of kiwi fruit

1. Natural constipation relief

"Kiwi has a unique type of fibre that pulls water into your stool, making bowel movements softer, easier and more regular," the expert mentioned in the post.

According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, consuming two kiwi fruits daily is as effective as fibre-matched psyllium in treating constipation in adults and should be considered as a treatment option.

2. IBS friendly

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can cause abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Kiwi is well tolerated by individuals with IBS.

"Unlike many fruits, kiwi is naturally low FPDMAP, meaning it's less likely to trigger bloating, gas, or pain in people with IBS," said Dr. Sethi.

3. Fibre-rich

Kiwis contain both insoluble and soluble fibre. Studies show that kiwis contain about one-third soluble and two-thirds insoluble fibre.

"One kiwi has about 2-3. grams of fibre, but it's the kind of fibre that makes it powerful for gut motility and stool consistency."

4. Contains digestive enzymes

"Kiwis contain antinidin, a natural enzyme that helps break down protein and improves how your gut handles heavy meals," Dr. Sethi explained. Actinidin facilitates gastric digestion. This natural enzyme can break down a wide range of food proteins faster than our natural enzymes.

5. Clinically proven

The expert also cited research and mentioned "research shows that eating just two green kiwis per day can significantly reduce constipation symptoms within a few weeks."

6. Better than supplements

Dr. Sethi and research claim that kiwis can give better results than most fibre supplements. "Studies suggest kiwi works as well as, and sometimes better than, common fibre powers and pills, without artificial additives."

7. Benefits beyond gut health

After highlighting the digestive benefits, Dr. Sethi highlighted other benefits of consuming kiwis. "Kiwis deliver vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants that support your immune system and fight inflammation," he added.

In addition to better digestion, high fibre content can help maintain a healthy weight by promoting a feeling of fullness.

You can safely consume 1 to 2 medium kiwis a day. Enjoy them fresh, add them to smoothies, or toss them into a fruit salad to reap maximum benefits. Kiwis are not just a tasty treat but also a smart nutritional choice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.