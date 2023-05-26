This Vitamin C Rich Fruit Can Help You Get Rid Of Constipation Naturally

Kiwi is loaded with fibre, vitamin C and several other essential nutrients

Constipation is a condition where you are not able to relieve yourself properly or when you have less than three bowel movements per week. This can cause discomfort and also take a toll on the every day life of the person. Suffering from constipation often involves spending an unusually long time in the loo trying to empty the bowel and still sometimes failing to do so. Constipation is one of the most common health issues which can be due to multiple reasons and affect you at any age.

Kiwi for constipatiion: Know how it works

Making dietary changes is one of the ways you can get relief from constipation. There are certain foods having properties that are effective in treating constipation. One of them is green kiwi. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, eating green kiwi can be helpful if you are struggling to pass stool.

The nutritionist, through her Instagram Stories, explains that green kiwi has 2-3 grams of dietary fiber per 100 gm. She says that fiber "plays a physicochemical role during constipation" and can help provide a smooth passage of stool.

The fruit also contains a protease enzyme called actinidine which stimulates motility in the upper gastrointestinal tract.

Other remedies for constipation

While green kiwi can come in handy, it is not the only food you can eat to tackle constipation. Earlier, Lovneet Batra shared six natural remedies to treat constipation. These include amla juice, yogurt and flax seeds powder, ghee and milk, oat bran, water, and leafy green vegetables. Yogurt contains a strain of friendly bacteria called bifidobacterium lactis which regulates the digestive system while flax seeds are rich in fiber. Drinking amla juice with water can also be beneficial in providing relief from constipation while oat bran too is an effective remedy given its high fibre content.

It is advised to eat more leafy greens such as Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and spinach as they are high in folate, vitamin K, and vitamin C. One can also consume a cup of hot milk with a teaspoon of ghee before going to bed to improve the movement of stools. Drinking plenty of water is another easy way you can improve constipation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.