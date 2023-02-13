Gut Health: 6 Natural Home Remedies To Treat Constipation, As Shared By A Nutritionist

Constipation can lead to stomach ache and other health issues if prolonged

The term "constipation" refers to a person's decreased bowel motions or difficulty passing stool. Constipated adults typically have less than three bowel movements per week, though everyone's bowel habits vary. Constipation can be uncomfortable and may result in health issues. Probiotics, whole grains, legumes, fruits high in fibre, and many other foods can alleviate and prevent constipation.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some easy home remedies to help reduce constipation. Through her Instagram reels, she writes, “Constipation is one of the most common gut health issues that can be addressed only by fixing your lifestyle. Sharing few combinations that help relieve constipation:

1. Yogurt + flax seeds powder

Yogurt - Contain a strain of friendly bacteria, or probiotic, called Bifidobacterium lactis, which helps regulate the digestive system, while flaxseeds a rich source of soluble fiber. Soluble fiber dissolves in water, making stools softer and easier to pass.

2. Amla juice

30 ml of amla juice mixed with a glass of water first thing in the morning helps boost digestion and ease constipation.

3. Oat bran

Oat bran is high in both soluble and insoluble fiber, which may help relieve constipation and support bowel health

4. Ghee + milk

Ghee is a rich source of butyric acid which improves intestinal metabolism and helps in the movement of stools. Taking 1 teaspoon of ghee in a cup of hot milk at bedtime is an effective way of reducing constipation the next morning.

5. Leafy greens

Greens such as spinach, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli are not only rich in fiber but also great sources of folate and vitamins C and K. These greens help add bulk and weight to stools, which makes them easier to pass through the gut.

6. Water

Increasing your intake of liquids may improve constipation, especially when consumed in combination with a higher-fiber diet.

Try these quick and easy home remedies to cure constipation and improve overall gut health.

