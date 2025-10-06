Hormones, Gut Health and Nutrition: Lovneet Batra Reveals Hidden Causes Of Pigmentation

Pigmentation is one of the most common skin concerns people struggle with, often leading them to try countless skincare routines, creams, and even costly treatments. However, celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra points out that topical creams may not always deliver the results you are looking for.

Pigmentation isn't just about what you apply to your skin; it's a deeper story of oxidative stress, hormonal imbalance, gut health, and nutrient status, she wrote on Instagram. But before investing in expensive products, it's important to understand what really works and why pigmentation occurs in the first place.

She stated that creams alone are not enough when it comes to pigmentation. Hormonal imbalances can silently trigger stubborn spots, nutrient deficiencies slow down repair and healing, and an unhealthy gut often shows up directly on the skin.

Batra mentioned that pigmentation is connected to internal health.

Factors like oxidative stress from pollution, sun exposure, poor diet and stress can trigger excess melanin production. To counter this, nutrients like Vitamin C (amla, guava), Vitamin E (almonds, seeds), polyphenols (berries, green tea) and glutathione precursors (garlic, cruciferous vegetables) are vital.

Hormonal imbalances, commonly seen in PCOS, thyroid disorders and estrogen dominance, also worsen pigmentation. Batra suggests including B vitamins (such as eggs and leafy greens), magnesium (found in pumpkin seeds and bananas), iodine, and selenium (found in seaweed and Brazil nuts) to support hormonal balance.

She also pointed out the role of the gut-skin axis, saying poor gut health often shows up on the skin as inflammation and stubborn spots. Nutrients like probiotics (curd, kanji), prebiotics (garlic, onions), L-glutamine (bone broth, spinach) and sulforaphane (broccoli, cabbage) help restore balance.

In addition, deficiencies in B12, iron, folate and protein can slow down skin healing and delay melanin clearance. Foods such as lentils, spinach, eggs, dairy, fish, chicken, beetroot and paneer are recommended.

"Creams may only mask the issue, not solve it," Batra said.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.